The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla recalls crew member’s tribute to Queen after death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla recalls crew member’s tribute to Queen after death

By Press Association
Dodi Fayed, played by Khalid Abdalla in The Crown (Daniel Escale/Netflix)
Dodi Fayed, played by Khalid Abdalla in The Crown (Daniel Escale/Netflix)

Actor Khalid Abdalla has said a crew member on The Crown paid tribute to the late Queen on the day she died by playing the national anthem.

Abdalla, 42, plays Dodi Fayed, son of business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed, in the upcoming final series of the hit Netflix show.

Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 while the sixth season of the drama was underway and Abdalla recalled the experience for the actors and crew members on set.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “When the Queen died we were like everybody else in terms of the shock and how it touched us, but, while also being inside The Crown.”

He then spoke of the crew members who had “given up their life and time and energy and dreams to exploring the lives of these people and the Queen herself”.

Abdalla told PA: “I think for some it was quite, sort of,  hurtful – some of the things that were said last year.

“Because, one of my memories is when one of the crew took out their trumpet that they brought … and played the national anthem on his trumpet, on the day that she died, in tribute to what he felt about her.”

Filming for The Crown halted as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death and was suspended once again on the day of her funeral.

Following her death, Netflix defended the show amid criticism of its fifth series and said the programme was a “fictional dramatisation”.

Both Dame Judi Dench and former prime minister Sir John Major had criticised the story lines before they aired.

The Crown
Prince Harry, played by Fflyn Edwards, Diana, Princess of Wales, played by Elizabeth Debicki and Prince William, played by Rufus Kampa in The Crown (Daniel Escale/Netflix)

Speaking on the dramatisation of the royal family, Abdalla said: “It is absolutely right to explore and tell stories about the royal family, all people at that scale who exist in our life deserve both love and scrutiny.

“And I think anyone who watches The Crown and has watched it always tends to feel that there is that right balance of love and fairness.”

The final series explores the budding romance between Dodi and Diana, Princess of Wales, played by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki.