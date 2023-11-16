Former royal butler Paul Burrell ‘not happy’ with Crown’s portrayal of the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Former royal butler Paul Burrell ‘not happy’ with Crown’s portrayal of the Queen

By Press Association
Ex-royal butler Paul Burrell has said he is ‘not happy’ with the portrayal of the late Queen in series six of The Crown (Steve Parsons/PA)


Former royal butler Paul Burrell has said he is “not happy” with how the late Queen is portrayed in series six of The Crown.

Part one of the final series was released to Netflix on Thursday and depicts the budding romance between Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed, as well as the events surrounding their deaths in a car crash in Paris.

Diana’s former friend, confidant and butler, Burrell, 65, spoke on ITV’s Lorraine programme about the drama’s depiction of Queen Elizabeth, played by actress Imelda Staunton.

Tribute to Princess Diana
The Queen receives floral tributes following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales (PA)

He said: “I’m not happy because I knew the Queen very well.

“I stood beside her for 11 years. I knew her intimately.”

He added: “She was a kind, warm, generous, funny lady who you’d want to be your gran.

“And it’s just that people didn’t get to see her. She was rather a remote figure.

“And I loved her. I was very moved when she died. She was the beating heart of our nation.

“What can I say? I think it’s unfair. Again, she’s been misrepresented or misinterpreted.

“It’s not Imelda Staunton’s fault. She’s just reading the lines.

“It’s the way it’s been written. It’s been written for a reason.”

Burrell went on: “The Queen has been written as someone hard and cold and didn’t care.”

Speaking about the Queen’s response following Diana’s death, he added: “She couldn’t win, the Queen.

“Either stay at Balmoral with her grandchildren and family and keep them safe, or come south to address the people. In the end, she did both.”

It is not the first time The Crown has faced criticism.

In 2022 Netflix defended the fifth series as a “fictional dramatisation”.

Diana, Princess of Wales, during a visit to Angola in January 1997, with her butler, Paul Burrell, seated two rows behind her (John Stillwell/PA)

Dame Judi Dench and former prime minister Sir John Major were among those who criticised the storylines before they aired.

Apart from his former job in the royal household, Burrell is also known for his appearances in a number of TV shows, including I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, when he was runner-up to winner comedian Joe Pasquale, and the Australian version of the show in 2018.

He has also contributed to a number of documentaries about the royal family.

– The Crown is being released in two parts, with the first four episodes launched on Thursday and the other four airing on December 14.