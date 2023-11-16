Stormzy and Olivia Colman among stars gracing six new covers of British Vogue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stormzy and Olivia Colman among stars gracing six new covers of British Vogue

By Press Association
Olivia Colman stars on one of the covers of British Vogue’s December issue (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Colman stars on one of the covers of British Vogue’s December issue (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy, Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer are among a slew of stars set to appear across six new covers of British Vogue celebrating Great Britain.

The December issue of British Vogue, Great Britain: Tradition And Revolution is said to showcase “some of the most captivating forces across British fashion, style, culture, politics and society”.

On her cover, Colman, 49 – known for appearances in shows including Broadchurch and Fleabag, is pictured in a long-sleeved dress with exaggerated shoulders and a bow at the waist, smiling into the camera.

On a separate cover rapper Stormzy, 30 – who has three UK chart-topping albums to his name, is seen wearing a white suit, shirt and tie with his head thrown back laughing.

Killing Eve actress Comer, 30, is also dressed in white, donning a fitted dress with opera gloves and her hair curled and piled to the top of her head.

Others to star on British Vogue covers, dressed in all white, are models Kate and Lila Moss, rapper Little Simz and actress Tilda Swinton.

Included in the December issue is a Tradition And Revolution portfolio, exploring the “superstars” and “rebels” of Britain, photographed by Tim Walker.

It includes photos of comic Eddie Izzard, poet Kae Tempest and actress Dame Vanessa Redgrave.

There is also the Brit Crowd portfolio, exhibiting the creatives who are “leading the way across the UK”, photographed by Adama Jalloh.

Models include Fingernails actor Riz Ahmed, soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis, director Sir Steve McQueen and members of the Chelsea Pensioners.

The December issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from November 21.