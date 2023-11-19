Standard tickets for Glastonbury 2024 sell out in less than an hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Standard tickets for Glastonbury 2024 sell out in less than an hour

By Press Association
The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Standard tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024 have sold out in less than an hour, organisers have confirmed.

The second batch of tickets for the festival, taking place at Worthy Farm in Somerset, were all bought after being made available at 9am on Sunday.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, at 9.57am on Sunday, organisers wrote: “Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 have now sold out.

“Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply.

“There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024.”

Coach travel tickets went on sale on November 16 and organisers announced they sold out 25 minutes after they went live at 6pm.

On X, organisers wrote: “The Glastonbury 2024 tickets with coach travel on sale this evening have now all been sold.

“Our thanks to everyone who bought one.”

Ticket sales for the festival had been pushed back by two weeks due to registration issues.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
People leaving Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset in 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

The first batch of tickets for the 2024 festival were due to go on sale at 6pm on November 2 for the coach package, while the general admission tickets were expected to go live on the morning of November 5.

Customers had to register in advance to buy tickets for the world-famous event in a bid to prevent touting.

Hours before the first batch of ticket sales, organisers said some fans had claimed they were not made aware that their registrations had expired and “out of fairness” to them the sale was being delayed.

In a post to X, they wrote: “This year’s Glastonbury ticket sale has been moved back by two weeks.

“This is to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket is registered and therefore eligible to purchase one.”

It added: “Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N’ Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

“Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be reopening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday, 6th November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday, 13th November.”

The line-up for the 2024 festival, taking place from June 26 to 30, has not yet been announced but co-organiser Emily Eavis recently revealed a major female artist has been booked for the legends slot.

Appearing on the BBC podcast Sidetracked, she said the line-up for the five-day event is still “a little up in the air” but that she hopes there will be two female headliners.

This year’s festival saw Arctic Monkeys perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, US rockers Guns N’ Roses on Saturday and Sir Elton John on Sunday night.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 cost £355 plus a £5 booking fee, which is a £20 hike from the 2023 price of £335 and a £5 booking fee.