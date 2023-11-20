Nigel Farage to tuck into camel udder pizza on I’m A Celebrity

Nigel Farage will tuck into a pizza topped with a camel udder, a sheep udder and a cow’s teat in his first bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

The former Ukip leader will be joined by YouTuber Nella Rose in the Jungle Pizzeria in scenes that will air on Monday night.

Farage was voted by the public to take part in the Jungle Pizzeria challenge, where the duo will eat pizzas with unappetising toppings.

We have a reservation for @Nigel_Farage and @nellarose at the 'Jungle Pizzeria' to earn some stars for camp. Will they return with ten, or will they wish they got amore… Find out tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and STV ⭐️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Gh7ZUFBqHx — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2023

In a preview of Tuesday’s episode, Farage is presented with a “marga-teat-a”.

As he takes his first bite, the GB News presenter asks hosting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “Did you prepare this yourself guys?”

After taking a few bites he says: “It’s a bit blooming tough.”

Watching on in horror, Rose wails: “Oh Farage! Farage!”

That's Amore 🫰 Your votes mean Nella & Nigel are going on a date to the Jungle Pizzeria! Find out their review tomorrow at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/E0pOiYAeND — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2023

The new series of I’m A Celebrity launched on ITV on Sunday night, when Farage, Rose and Josie Gibson were dropped in the middle of the outback.

Meanwhile, First Dates star Fred Sirieix, food critic Grace Dent, former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and ex-EastEnders actress Danielle Harold had to climb down the side of a skyscraper to win food, while JLS singer Marvin Humes, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard and Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of Britney Spears, had to skydive into a clearing before completing a bushtucker trial of their own.

The first episode of the new series had more than two million fewer viewers than last year.

An average of seven million viewers watched the return of the show on Sunday night, according to overnight ratings, and ITV reported a peak audience of 7.8 million.

The first episode of the 2022 series had an average audience of 9.1 million and a peak viewership of 10.3 million, according to ITV overnight ratings.

Matt Hancock was part of the 2022 show, but did not enter the jungle until later in the series.

He came third last year and was chosen to take part in several trials following his resignation as health secretary after it emerged he had broken his own Covid-19 guidance by kissing and embracing his aide in his office.

The show has generally been a ratings winner for ITV.

Ten million tuned in during the initial episode of the 19th series in 2019, according to overnight figures.

In 2018, some 11 million people tuned in for the first episode, which was the most-watched launch since 2013 when 12 million people tuned in.

The first episode of the 23rd series was “ITV’s highest overnight audience of the year and the biggest entertainment launch across any channel”, according to the broadcaster.