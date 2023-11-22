Girls Aloud announce 2024 arena tour in memory of late bandmate Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud will reunite for a 2024 arena tour in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

The band announced the tour with a video which saw Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh reunite at a drive-in cinema where clips of the band performing their hit tracks including Sound Of The Underground, Love Machine, Call The Shots and Biology were played.

“Announcing The @GirlsAloud Show arena tour next May/June 2024,” the post read.

Announcing The @GirlsAloud Show arena tour next May/June 2024. A celebration of Sarah, our music & our incredible fans. On sale Fri 1 Dec, Presale Weds 29 Nov. Presale signup: https://t.co/uNLymJO9VX. We can’t wait to sing & dance with you again 📣 pic.twitter.com/Kgifar5BWM — Kimberley Walsh (@KimberleyJWalsh) November 22, 2023

“A celebration of Sarah, our music & our incredible fans…We can’t wait to sing & dance with you again.”

The tour will kick off on May 18 in Dublin, hitting Manchester, Cardiff and Newcastle at the end of the month, before heading to Aberdeen and Glasgow in June, as well as Nottingham, Leeds and Birmingham.

The band will perform two nights at London’s O2 before closing the tour at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on June 29.

It comes after the death of Harding in 2021 at the age of 39, after revealing she had breast cancer which had spread to other parts of her body.