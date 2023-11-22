Nigel Farage says ‘never say never’ to running for prime minister

Nigel Farage said he is not ruling out running for prime minister on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

The former Ukip leader, 59, was asked if he would ever run by his jungle campmates during the Wednesday episode of the ITV reality programme.

He told TV star Sam Thompson and actress Danielle Harold: “I don’t know. We’ll see. Depends how much of a mess the country gets in.

“I honestly don’t know. I mean it’s not an easy job.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! line-up for 2023 (ITV)

Farage later told the Bush telegraph: “As for little me, there is a lot of speculation after they lose the next election, maybe Nigel becomes leader of the Tory party one day so there’s a lot of chatter about whether it is going to happen, I have no idea.

“The important thing is to say this, never say never.”

It came after he was quizzed in camp about who his favourite prime minister has been.

Farage said: “In my lifetime, two prime ministers who’ve been really strong, who’ve changed the country, one is (Margaret) Thatcher and one is (Tony) Blair.

“I didn’t like the way Blair changed the country at all, but I have to admit he was a strong leader and Margaret was a very strong leader.

They were tough times, but she changed the country completely.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.