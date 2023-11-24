Cher, Jorja Smith and Sooty among those in race to secure Christmas number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cher, Jorja Smith and Sooty among those in race to secure Christmas number one

By Press Association
Cher has released a Christmas album this year (Ian West/PA)
Cher, Jorja Smith and Sooty are among those in the race to secure this year’s Christmas number one single.

Internet personality LadBaby has officially stood down, following their record-breaking streak of five chart-topping festive singles.

The official Christmas number one is a British institution and has previously been secured by musical talent that includes The Beatles, Spice Girls, Boney M and Ed Sheeran.

Every year a host of classic Christmas songs re-enter the charts, meaning festive tracks such as Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody or Last Christmas from Wham! could make it to number one.

Other festive tracks known to climb the singles chart in December include Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl, Sir Elton John’s Step Into Christmas and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You.

A number of new Christmas-themed releases could out shine the classics, however.

English singer Mimi Webb recently released Back Home For Christmas, while American pop band One Republic has come out with a single called Dear Santa.

There is also Cher’s DJ Play A Christmas Song in the mix and Andrea Bocelli’s Festa, which features in the 2023 John Lewis Christmas advert.

LadBaby are Christmas number one
LadBaby made chart history by securing the Christmas number one for a fifth consecutive year in 2022 (Official Charts Company/PA)

Currently, Lovin On Me by American rapper and singer Jack Harlow is dominating the charts, so if the song maintains its success the track could develop into a Christmas number one.

Another popular and recent release is The Beatles “last song” Now And Then, who made history by topping the UK singles chart a record 54 years since their previous number one.

There are also some retailer exclusives which have a shot at securing the number one title.

R&B singer Smith, 26, who recently released her album Falling Or Flying, has come out with a cover of East 17’s Stay Another Day.

Elsewhere, Eurovision star Sam Ryder has released a festive original called You’re Christmas To Me.

Meanwhile, charity singles in the running include a cover of The Nolans titled I’m In The Mood For Christmas from Sooty the glove puppet; I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday from Rock Choir; and Nala the Station Cat with Check Meowt.

Chief executive of the Official Charts Company Martin Talbot said: “With LadBaby stepping back after five years as winners, this year’s race looks as open as ever.

“Aside from the Sleaford Mods’ cover of West End Girls for Shelter, Sooty is batting on behalf of Great Ormond Street Hospital, a Rock Choir is raising money for Cash for Kids, and we even have a trance pussycat called Nala supporting the homeless and the RSPCA.

“Plus, of course, there will be a range of classics, arguably led this year by Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody, celebrating its 50th anniversary. What a Christmas chart race it is going to be.”

The run-up will start on December 15 through to 23.59pm on December 21 – and the winner of 2023’s official Christmas number one will be announced on December 22 live on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart.

The full top 100 official Christmas singles chart and albums chart will be published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm. 