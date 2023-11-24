Jack Antonoff says his new song Hey Joe is not about Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Antonoff says his new song Hey Joe is not about Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn

By Press Association
Jack Antonoff has co-produced some of Taylor Swift’s most famous songs (Matt Crossick/PA)
Producer and musician Jack Antonoff has said his new song Hey Joe is not about Taylor Swift’s ex-partner Joe Alwyn, but is actually about his father.

Antonoff, 39, who was recently nominated for a producer of the year Grammy, has co-produced some of Swift’s most famous songs, including chart-topping single Anti-Hero.

He is the lead singer of American rock band Bleachers and, speaking about their upcoming self-titled album, which includes a track called Hey Joe, Antonoff put to bed apparent rumours the song is about The Favourite actor Alwyn.

He told The Guardian: “There’s a community of people that will be preeetty disappointed when they find out it’s a meditation on my father and his friends walking the Ho Chi Minh trail in their 60s.”

Pennsylvania-born performer, Swift, 33, was in a relationship with English actor Alwyn, 32, until earlier this year when the couple split after more than six years together.

Swift has now been linked to Kansas City Chief’s football player Travis Kelce and she has been spotted supporting him at NFL games, with him appearing in the crowd during one of her concerts in Argentina recently too.

Antonoff said his band’s upcoming album explores “tribute living”, a term he coined to describe living for a late loved one.

He said: “It was about a character – myself, when I was sort of stuck – who wants to find something outside of this living-in-tribute, where every move in one’s life is for the person who can’t be here.”

He added that he wanted to look outside of the grief he felt following the death of his sister Sarah and that he started writing “songs that were extremely present”.

“I started to see my writing not beyond, but in addition to, the lens of grief,” he said.

Antonoff recently married American actress Margaret Qualley, known for film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and TV series Maid, and photos showed a guest list comprised of A-listers that included Swift.

Alongside his work with Swift, Antonoff has co-produced albums including Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and The 1975’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

The Bleachers’ new album is slated for release in early 2024 .