Home Lifestyle

Fred Sirieix tells Nigel Farage that he destroyed the economy with Brexit

By Press Association
Fred Sirieix (Ian West/PA)
Fred Sirieix has said former Ukip leader Nigel Farage “destroyed the economy” with his Brexit campaign on the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The campmates have previously had an argument on the ITV1 reality TV show over advertisements used by Farage during the vote to the leave the European Union.

During Sunday’s episode, Farage said when he first stood in an election he said he did not care “if no one votes” for him.

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage is competing on I’m A Celebrity (ITV)

He added: “I feel better about myself for doing this. I believe I’m doing the right thing.”

While making dinner, Sirieix interupted saying: “The thing is Nigel, you destroyed the economy.”

The former politician turned GB News presenter called it “absolute bollocks” and said there are issues in European economies.

Sirieix also said: “One thing they said during the Brexit vote is ‘we’re going to get £350 million a week that we can redirect to the NHS and build new hospitals and free care and all that’. Never happened.”

Farage told the Bush Telegraph that the French maitre d’hotel “loves the European Union” which is “fine”.

He added: “Fred can’t help himself occasionally. Occasionally, that bubbling resentment and anger brims up to the surface.”

Sirieix also said that Farage has “created a big mess” and asked him to name three benefits of Brexit.

Farage named control of borders, self-governance and the nuclear submarine deal with Australia – the later of which he said was “good” that the French were upset about.

“The point about it is we can make a mess of it ourselves if we choose to,” he said.

Sirieix said that the UK is making a mess before Farage replied, saying: “I’ve always that.”

The episode also announced This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and restaurant critic Grace Dent will face the next trial, which has been dubbed Down The Tubes.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX