Restaurant critic Grace Dent leaves I’m A Celebrity on ‘medical grounds’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Restaurant critic Grace Dent leaves I’m A Celebrity on ‘medical grounds’

By Press Association
Grace Dent has left I’m A Celebrity on medical grounds (ITV/PA)
Grace Dent has left I’m A Celebrity on medical grounds (ITV/PA)

Restaurant critic Grace Dent has left I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds, ITV has announced.

A statement from a show spokesman said: “She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

MasterChef star Dent, 50, had said, before facing the Touchdown of Terror trial, that she was struggling in the jungle.

She told campmate Josie Gibson last week: “I’ve had enough. I’ve completely had enough. I just want to go home.”

And she added in the Bush Telegraph: “I haven’t got a lot left in me at the moment. I’m just keeping on a face for everybody.”

During the Touchdown of Terror trial, YouTuber Nella Rose and reality TV star Sam Thompson from the Home camp went head to head against Dent and former politician Nigel Farage from the Away team.

In a bid to win food for their respective camps, Rose and Dent had to retrieve footballs from a box filled with bugs and throw them to their teammate while wearing an American football helmet filled with jungle critters.

As more critters were added to Rose’s helmet, she pulled her emergency cord to end her time in the trial, giving the Away team a default win.

Dent was seen by a medic after the trial when a cockroach crawled into her ear, with the star saying: “There’s one in my ear! There’s one in my ear! That’s not nice, I can hear it.”

The bug was flushed her from ear and removed.

During Sunday night’s episode it was announced that Gibson and Dent would face the next trial, dubbed Down The Tubes.

EastEnders’ Danielle Harold will now take part in the trial alongside Gibson, the PA news agency understands.

Ahead of entering the jungle this year, Dent had said: “Everything is filling me with a real sense of dread. But I am especially dreading being really hungry because I tend to eat four or five posh meals out a week because I am a restaurant critic.”

– I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.