John Bishop announces 2024 tour with two dates at London Palladium

Comedian John Bishop has announced a 57-date live stand-up UK tour for 2024 called Back At It.

Kicking off in Bromley, south-east London, on March 9, the tour will include two dates at the London Palladium and finish on November 17 at Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Bishop, 56, said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, Back At It.

“I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”

Bishop will perform in Dorking and Guildford in Surrey, before Buxton, Derbyshire, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, and Newcastle in May.

There are also dates in July, September, October and November in towns including Dundee in Scotland, Croydon, south London, Blackpool, Lancashire and Oxford.

The Scouse actor first joined the comedy circuit in the early 2000s and has performed at Live At The Apollo and presented BBC entertainment show John Bishop’s Britain and ITV’s The John Bishop Show.

Comedian John Bishop (Ian West/PA)

He has also appeared on comedy panel shows that include 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Mock The Week.

Bishop co-hosts the podcast Three Little Words with actor Tony Pitts in which they ask guests about the three words that mean the most to them.

Guests have included singer Robbie Williams, actor John Cleese, author Sebastian Faulks and physicist Professor Brian Cox.

He has also starred in pantomime Mother Goose with Sir Ian McKellen, which included a run in London’s West End.

Tickets for Bishop’s tour go on sale from Friday December 1 at 10am.