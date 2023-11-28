Olivia Colman goes blonde for Wonka world premiere in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Olivia Colman goes blonde for Wonka world premiere in London

By Press Association
Olivia Colman arrives for the world premiere of Wonka at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Tuesday November 28, 2023.
Olivia Colman arrives for the world premiere of Wonka at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Tuesday November 28, 2023.

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman debuted a blonde hairdo at the world premiere of Wonka.

Colman, who plays Mrs Scrubbit in the movie, took selfies with fans at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre and sported a long black dress with a sheer cape for the event.

Wonka world premiere
Olivia Colman arrives for the world premiere of Wonka at the Royal Festival Hall in London (Ian West/PA)

In a photocall promoting the film the day before the premiere, Colman was pictured in a green dress and was still brunette. It is not the first time she has sported lighter locks, having arrived on the Oscars red carpet in 2020 sporting a blonde crop.

Wonka photo call – London
Olivia Colman during a photo call with the cast of Wonka at Potter’s Field Park (Ian West/PA)

The new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic tale sees Timothee Chalamet star as Willy Wonka.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 27, was bare chested when he took to the carpet at the London premiere in a velvet-look suit that was paired with a short-length necklace.

Timothee Chalamet arrives for the world premiere of Wonka
Timothee Chalamet arrives for the world premiere of Wonka (Ian West/PA)

The film is based on Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory which was published in 1964, and tells the tale of a chocolate factory full of mind-bending treats and orange Oompa-Loompas.

Olivia Colman takes selfies with fans
Olivia Colman takes selfies with fans (Ian West/PA)

The surge in promotion comes after US actors’ union Sag-Aftra reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP) to end the 118-day walkout earlier this month.

Horrible Histories actor Matthew Baynton, who stars as Fickelgruber in the film, was at the premiere sporting a dark navy and black suit with coiffed hair.

Wonka world premiere
Mathew Baynton plays Fickelgruber in the film (Ian West/PA)

Simon Farnaby, who starred in the CBBC children’s programme alongside Bayton, sported a blue velvet jacket with a standout black collar that matched his shirt.

The comic actor wrote the screenplay for Wonka alongside Paddington writer and director, Paul King.

Simon Farnaby
Simon Farnaby donned a blue jacket for the world premiere (Ian West/PA)

Also at the premiere was actor and comedian Matt Lucas, who plays Prodnose in the movie.

The Little Britain star wore a navy suit and white shirt to the red carpet event, which was fitted with festive-looking decor, including baubles and Christmas trees.

Wonka world premiere
Matt Lucas at the premiere (Ian West/PA)

Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson, who plays a priest in the upcoming movie, graced the Royal Festival Hall wearing a striped navy suit and tie.

Rowan Atkinson
Rowan Atkinson at the world premiere (Ian West/PA)

The Crown’s Imelda Staunton and Downtown Abbey star Jim Carter, who plays Abacus Crunch in the film, also turned up to the event wearing smart attire.

Wonka world premiere
Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter at the event (Ian West)

Elsewhere, Love Actually actor Hugh Grant, who stars as a tiny orange Oompa-Loompa, turned up to the event wearing a white shirt and black suit and tie.

Other cast members including Sally Hawkins, who plays Willy Wonka’s mother, also made it to the premiere.

Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant plays an Oompa-Loompa in Wonka (Ian West/PA)

Wonka will be released in cinemas on December 8.