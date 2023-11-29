Princess Eugenie ‘truly honoured’ as Ed Sheeran plays her anti-slavery gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess Eugenie ‘truly honoured’ as Ed Sheeran plays her anti-slavery gala

By Press Association
Princess Eugenie co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective (Yui Mok/PA)
Princess Eugenie said she feels “truly honoured” to have Ed Sheeran perform at her anti-slavery gala.

The 33-year-old royal co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017, alongside her friend Julia de Boinville, and the pair are hosting the charity’s inaugural gala, Force For Freedom, on Wednesday evening.

The royal spoke ahead of the event about what it was like to get the Grammy-award winning artist onboard and said: “It’s the most insane thing.

“Ed is a game-changer and an entertainer of a generation, so I’m absolutely lost for words that he’s coming.

Royal visit to Anti-Slavery Collective art exhibition
Princess Eugenie with co-founder of Anti-Slavery Collective Julia de Boinville during a visit to the Anti-Slavery Collective art exhibition in Trafalgar Square (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“He’s also one of the nicest people so I’m truly honoured and very grateful to have him there and help us on the Anti-Slavery Collective’s mission.”

The King’s niece discussed the impact she hopes the charity can make and said: “I want to achieve the Blue Planet moment for modern slavery and human trafficking, where (Sir) David Attenborough opened the world’s eyes to the threat of plastic waste.

“I would love everyone to have that moment where they go, ‘Oh my gosh. This matters to us. We need to do something to change this’.”

Speaking further on the event, being held at Battersea Arts Centre in London, she said: “The gala is the first of its kind and we’re really excited.

“The main mission is to raise vital funds for the Anti-Slavery Collective to fulfil its mission and to really get everybody talking about the cause.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Coventry
Singer Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)

“We want to raise the awareness level and for people to take away calls to action.

“I hate leaving events with no idea about how to help the cause being highlighted.”

On the guest list are famous faces that include actor Idris Elba and his wife, activist Sabrina Elba; musician James Blunt; former prime minister Theresa May; Olympian and royal family member Zara Tindall; and Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

The night’s entertainment includes a performance from the London Essentials and Dreams, a modern slavery survivors’ choir, which was formed during music therapy sessions provided by the Salvation Army.

Princess Eugenie and de Boinville will deliver a keynote speech and an auction will be led by Lord Dalmeny, chairman, UK and Ireland at Sotheby’s.