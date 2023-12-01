Cher says she is ‘least diva-like person’ and gives biopic update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cher says she is ‘least diva-like person’ and gives biopic update

By Press Association
Cher performs during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)
Cher has said she is “the least diva-like person” and explained that type of behaviour “does not make sense” to her.

The American superstar, who headlined the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday evening, spoke about her upcoming biopic, which she said has been “very hard to cast”.

The 77-year-old told The Graham Norton Show: “It is the hardest thing.

Graham Norton, Cher, Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks and Timothee Chalamet during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

“I have lived too long and done so much, it is very hard to cast, and we haven’t even finished the script.

She added: “I will do all the music myself because I don’t like imitation.”

Asked if she is a diva, she said: “Don’t be ridiculous, I am the least diva-like person.

“That (behaviour) does not make sense to me.”

The Believe singer also spoke about the time she had spent in England when she was in the pop duo Sonny & Cher with her then-husband, the late Sonny Bono.

Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

She said: “We (Sonny & Cher) actually got famous here.

“America hated us so we sold everything and came here.

“When an old lady asked for my autograph, it was like heaven. People really liked us.

“We got famous and when we went home everyone thought we were English!”

The singer and actress performed her current single DJ Play A Christmas Song in the studio and hinted at some upcoming performances.

Timothee Chalamet on the sofa (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about whether there is a new tour in the works, she said: “It seems so.”

Hollywood actors Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts and Timothee Chalamet joined Cher on Norton’s red sofa this week.

Chalamet, 27, spoke about what it was like to film the Wonka movie and said: “We shot the film in London so, after spending five months here I feel like an honorary Brit – it was joyous.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One at 10.40pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.