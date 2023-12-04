Timothy Spall and Dame Harriet Walter among new cast for final Wolf Hall series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Timothy Spall and Dame Harriet Walter among new cast for final Wolf Hall series

By Press Association
Timothy Spall has joined the cast for the final Wolf Hall series (Ian West/PA)
Timothy Spall has joined the cast for the final Wolf Hall series (Ian West/PA)

Timothy Spall and Dame Harriet Walter are among the actors joining the cast for the final Wolf Hall series.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light tells the story of politician and diplomat Thomas Cromwell’s (Sir Mark Rylance) final four years of life during the reign of Henry VIII.

The original series aired in 2015, and was based on Dame Hilary Mantel’s 2009 Booker Prize-winning novel Wolf Hall and its sequel Bring Up The Bodies.

Based on the third book in the historical trilogy, The Mirror And The Light, the upcoming BBC One series continues to chart Cromwell as an influential figure during the Tudor period.

Succession star Dame Harriet will play Margaret Pole, Countess of Salisbury, one of the last surviving members of the House of Plantagenet, while Mr. Turner star Spall takes on the role of the influential Thomas Howard, 3rd Duke of Norfolk.

Global premiere of Silo – London
Dame Harriet Walter plays Margaret Pole, Countess of Salisbury (Ian West/PA)

The duke, who had been played by The Lord Of The Rings film series star Bernard Hill, had been an uncle to both of Henry’s (Damian Lewis) wives Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard.

The Singing Detective star Janet Henfrey previously played Lady Margaret.

The new series, which opens in May 1536, also sees The Crown star Alex Jennings, The Undeclared War actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Lydia Leonard, Gigi & Nate star Charlie Rowe and Harry Potter film series actor Harry Melling among the cast.

Gentleman Jack star Leonard replaces Call The Midwife actor Jessica Raine as lady-in-waiting Jane Boleyn, Viscountess Rochford and Jennings takes over as prominent Catholic bishop Stephen Gardiner from Mark Gatiss.

When She Was Good actress Summer Richards plays Catherine, and Love Addicts actress Dana Herfurth takes on the role of another of Henry’s wives, Anne of Cleves.

The BBC already announced that Oscar nominee Sir Jonathan Pryce will reprise his role as Cardinal Wolsey, Kate Phillips will return as Jane Seymour and Lilit Lesser will reprise her role as Princess Mary.

Announced on Monday as returning for the six-part show is The Maze Runner star Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Rafe Sadler and The Undeclared War actor Joss Porter as Richard Cromwell.

Director Peter Kosminsky, who saw the drama series win a Bafta in 2016, said: “Casting director Robert Sterne has done a truly extraordinary job assembling the most stunning cast with which I’ve ever had the privilege to work.

David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) exhibition
Alex Jennings is joining the cast of Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light (Suzan Moore/PA)

“Led by Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis, they’ve been drawn by the quality of Hilary Mantel’s writing and Peter Straughan’s adroit adaptation.

“Shooting in Tudor locations all over England and Wales, it is our privilege to bring Hilary’s last novel to an international television audience.”

The show is adapted by Academy award nominee Peter Straughan, who worked on Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy which won Sir Mark an Oscar, and produced by Sir Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment and Company Pictures.

Sir Colin, chief executive of Playground, said: “Peter Kosminsky and our brilliant casting director Robert Sterne and his team have brought together a glorious cast with many of the original cast returning alongside some very exciting new faces.”

Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK with more details to be released in the future.