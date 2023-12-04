Florence Pugh hit in face by object during Comic Con event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Florence Pugh hit in face by object during Comic Con event

By Press Association
Florence Pugh was promoting Dune: Part Two alongside Timothee Chalamet when she was struck near what appeared to be her right eye. (Ian West/PA)
Florence Pugh was promoting Dune: Part Two alongside Timothee Chalamet when she was struck near what appeared to be her right eye. (Ian West/PA)

Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh was hit in the face by a flying object during a Brazilian Comic Con event, videos show.

The 27-year-old star was promoting Dune: Part Two alongside Timothee Chalamet when she was struck near her right eye.

She was also standing alongside Elvis star and Oscar nominee Austin Butler, Euphoria star Zendaya and director Denis Villeneuve at the Sao Paulo-based CCXP, formerly the Comic Con Experience, event.

Pugh grimaced and cried out in pain after the object hit her and appeared to bend down to pick it up, according to a video posted on Sunday by Omelete, which organised the event.

Before being hit, Pugh told the clapping crowd: “This is truly so thrilling. This is absolutely nuts so seeing all this love is really wonderful. Thank you.”

She said it was a “pinch-me moment every single day” to be cast and told fans: “Thank you for having me.”

Little Women star Pugh portrays Princess Irulan Corrino and Butler, 32, stars as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the Villeneuve-directed film, due for release in 2024.

Chalamet and Zendaya return as Paul Atreides and Chani respectively from the 2021 science fiction film Dune, which depicts a war brewing on an inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.

Pugh being hit follows US pop star Bebe Rexha being struck on the forehead with a phone in June.

Dune screening – London
Timothee Chalamet, right, and Zendaya (PA)

She was seen in social media videos sinking to her knees on stage at a New York gig and later reassured fans she was OK.

The same month, American singer-songwriter Ava Max alleged a person “slapped her so hard” during a show in Los Angeles that it scratched the inside of her eye.

In July, British singer and actor Harry Styles was hit in the face by a thrown object at a gig in the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria.

British singer Adele has also spoken out against the incidents during her Las Vegas shows.

She said: “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f****** show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage. Have you seen that?

“I f****** dare you, dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f****** kill you.”

CCXP and Pugh’s representatives have been contacted for comment.