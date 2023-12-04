Helen Skelton ‘so excited’ to become permanent presenter on Morning Live

Helen Skelton has said that she is “so excited” to become a permanent presenter on BBC One’s Morning Live.

The daytime show will be returning to screens on January 2 2024 with a longer running time and a new lineup of hosts, which includes another new, permanent presenter – Michelle Ackerley.

Former Blue Peter presenter Skelton, 40, who left her BBC Radio 5 Live show in August to spend more time with her children, said she will be in “good company” on the programme.

“I am so excited to become a more regular member of the Morning Live family, and be in such good company,” she said.

🎉 EXCITING NEWS! From January 2nd 2024, Morning Live will be on for an extra 30 MINUTES, at a brand new start time of 9:30 to 10:45 every weekday on BBC One! We have heard your requests for us to be on for longer and we CANNOT wait to give you more every day!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/huCSvHmhVB — BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) December 4, 2023

“It’s really nice to be part of a programme giving so many people a voice.

“Everything we talk about on the show is what my friends and family are texting me about, we’re right at the heart of what matters to people right now.

“We’re not just highlighting problems though, we’re finding solutions and I love that we’re able to help in some small way.”

“It’s stuff you need to know but also stuff that’s nice to know, and even when I’m not hosting, I’m sat at home with a cuppa taking it all in. I can’t wait for January!”

The weekday morning magazine programme features a mixture of topical discussion and expert advice, as well as in-depth investigations.

New permanent presenters Skelton and Ackerley, 39, will alternate alongside Gethin Jones every Monday to Wednesday on the show, which will now run for 75 minutes, from 9.30am to 10.45am, each weekday.

Helen Skelton has presented on Blue Peter and Countryfile (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Jones will continue to present four to five shows a week, while Kym Marsh will present on Thursdays.

A host of guest presenters, including Sara Cox, Kimberley Walsh, Gaby Roslin and Rav Wilding will regularly co-host as well.

Ackerley said of the news: “I am delighted to join Helen as part of the regular Morning Live line-up.

“I have absolutely loved being a part of the show so far, which we know can make a real difference to people’s lives.

“I’m looking forward to keeping our audiences company in the mornings and doing that alongside friends.

Michelle Ackerley will join the team of permanent presenters on Morning Live (Lauren Hurley/PA)

“I’ve known Geth and Helen for a long time now and believe or not, Helen and I used to flat share back in the day! To do this all in my home town of Manchester is a dream!”

Jones added: “I absolutely love working with Helen and Michelle and I’m thrilled they’re going to be a more regular part of the fantastic team at Morning Live.

“We have all been friends for years, so I know there are going to be plenty of laughs in store for our audiences to see, especially now we will be on your screen for longer, too!”

Emma Morris, Morning Live executive editor, BBC Studios said: “Helen and Michelle have been a huge hit with audiences as guest co-hosts since September and are both a joy to work with, so we are thrilled they will now become a permanent part of the team, alongside Gethin.

“They both bring a wealth of live presenting experience with them and continue our Morning Live trend for northern, female, powerhouses!

Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“We are so excited to be bringing audiences an additional 30 minutes of topical, relevant and entertaining content each day, too.

“With a cost-of-living crisis, a scam epidemic and so much fake news and misinformation shared online, Morning Live has become the go-to place for impartial advice audiences can trust.”

Rob Unsworth, BBC head of daytime and early peak commissioning added: “Morning Live was a hit from the start, but we’ve listened to all those viewers who’ve asked us if it could be longer, and are delighted and excited to add an extra half hour to its winning mix of warmth, topicality, and must-know tips, hacks and advice.”