Nicolas Cage: ‘I may have three or four more movies left in me’

By Press Association
Nicolas Cage (Joel Ryan/PA)
Nicolas Cage (Joel Ryan/PA)

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage has revealed that he may only have “three or four more movies” left in him and that he wants to “say bye on a high note”.

This year the 59-year-old has appeared in a slew of films including The Retirement Plan, Renfield, The Flash, Sympathy For The Devil and Dream Scenario.

Speaking to US publication Vanity Fair about his future in Hollywood, Cage said he is “starting to cement” a plan.

“I may have three or four more movies left in me,” he said.

“I do feel I’ve said what I’ve had to say with cinema. I think I took film performance as far as I could.

“I want to say bye on a high note.”

Cage, who turns 60 in January, discussed his future and said: “I was taking stock of how much time I had left.

“I thought, ‘OK, my dad died at 75, I’m going to be turning 60.

“If I’m lucky, I have maybe a good 15 years and hopefully more.

“What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model?

“It occurred very clearly to me that I want to spend time with my family.”

Nicolas Cage with his wife Riko Shibata
Nicolas Cage with his wife Riko Shibata (Alamy/PA)

Cage’s youngest daughter, August Francesca, who he shares with wife Riko Shibata, was born last year.

Speaking about his career, Cage said: “Maybe it’s time to look at the immersive streaming experience.

“I don’t know. I have to look for the next step and I haven’t found it yet.”

The Oscar-winning actor, who has starred in films include National Treasure and Leaving Las Vegas, said he is “concerned” about how his image might be used when he dies.

“I’m thinking a lot about what happens to my likeness when I pass on,” he said.

“I don’t want, for example, Peter Loew (Vampire’s Kiss) or Frank Pierce (Bringing Out The Dead) or Cameron Poe (Con Air) or any of these characters that I’ve created to be put into a computer that decides what to do with them.

Nicolas Cage Venice Film Festival
Nicolas Cage during the 60th Venice Film Festival earlier this year (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

“I am very concerned about how they would use my likeness.”

Talking about what might be next for him, he added: “I do want to get much more severe and stringent in my selection process.

“But I want to look ahead. I want to see what’s next.”

It comes after veteran British actor Sir Michael Caine confirmed in October that he would be retiring from acting after the release of his film The Great Escaper.

The 90-year-old told the BBC: “I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well I am now.”

Also this year, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston announced he would be taking a break from acting for a year to spend more time with wife Robin Dearden and have “a sort of reset” on his career.

His announcement came shortly after British actor Tom Holland told Extra TV he would be taking a year off following a “difficult” experience working on psychological thriller series The Crowded Room.