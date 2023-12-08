MasterChef: The Professionals champion is crowned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

MasterChef: The Professionals champion is crowned

By Press Association
MasterChef: The Professionals champion is crowned (Shine TV/BBC)
MasterChef: The Professionals champion is crowned (Shine TV/BBC)

Tom Hamblet has been named the winner of MasterChef: The Professionals 2023.

The 24-year-old sous chef crafted a “technical, beautiful and delicious” three-course menu in the final challenge – impressing judges Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace to beat Kasae Fraser and Tommy Thorn to the prestigious trophy.

After being crowned champion, Tom telephoned his parents – who are both chefs at the South Lodge Hotel in Horsham, Sussex, where he works in the three AA Rosette restaurant, Camellia.

Tom Hamblet
Tom Hamblet is crowned MasterChef: The Professionals champion (Shine TV/BBA)

“I remember the first few rounds as I was getting through, I didn’t really get much of a reaction out of my dad,” Tom said of his executive chef father.

“I felt like he sort of knew that I could go as far as I wanted. They were both really happy but he sort of was quite reserved with it.

“And then the further I started getting he started really being like ‘bloody hell – you’re doing it.’

“People will have seen his reaction when I called him to tell him I won – they had to bleep out his swearing.”

Tom said his pastry chef mother would “rush” to pick him up from the station after filming MasterChef each day “so she could hear all about it first”.

Tom
Tom Hamblet during the MasterChef: The Professionals heats (Shine TV/BBC)

During the final three-hour challenge which aired on Friday night, Tom’s winning menu started with a poached native lobster tail with cherry tomatoes, while the main course was a seared beef fillet with an oyster mushroom and oyster tartare.

He finished with an olive oil sponge filled with an olive oil jam served with a fennel seed ice cream.

Tom said he went into the competition “hoping to just get past the first round”, but credits his father and girlfriend for pushing him to apply for the competition.

He said: “I used to watch it religiously when I was younger…I never thought I’d be on there myself and I (would) never have dreamt that I’d be standing there in that kitchen holding the trophy.

“And before the first day in MasterChef I did panic and watch six hours of it as research – I must have watched every skills test in the last four years.”

Tom Hamblet
Tom Hamblet during finals week (Shine TV/BBC)

Tom said he is doing a restaurant takeover for three months from the start of January where he works at the Camellia restaurant to “progress my learning”.

“South Lodge is where I did my apprenticeship around all the sections, and I’ve worked there for the last couple of years so to now do a residency at Camellia feels like I’ve come full circle,” he said.

The chef added he would one day like to have his own restaurant but he does not want to “rush it” off the back of winning the BBC show.

MasterChef: The Professionals is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.