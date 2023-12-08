Nigel Farage ‘thought about women’ during 2010 plane crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Farage ‘thought about women’ during 2010 plane crash

By Press Association
Nigel Farage thought about ‘women’ during 2010 plane crash (ITV)
Nigel Farage said his final thoughts were about women during a plane crash in 2010.

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader, 59, spoke about surviving a plane crash at an airfield in Northamptonshire on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson asked if his life flashed before his eyes, with Farage replying: “Do you know what I thought about? Women.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 contestants
Gibson, 38, asked whether he meant the woman he loved the most, to which Farage replied: “All that stuff, yeah. Children obviously and just thought, ‘Let’s hope this is over quickly’.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Gibson said: “The thing is he said women, not woman.”

Farage later described the crash as a “bang, cartwheeling through the air and then stuck, upside down in the seat, everything broken, in a bad way”.

“I thought, if I get through this it’ll be a miracle, after that, I never let little things annoy me,” he said.

The former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) said after the crash he was “straight back to work”.

Local and European elections 2009
“I was back in the European Parliament, shouldn’t have been because I still had broken ribs,” he said.

“I’m the biggest name the European Parliament’s ever had in terms of international news that I made, I put them on the map globally.

“I said to them one Christmas, ‘You should all be grateful to me, I’ve made you all famous’.”

Farage said he misses the “theatre” of being an MEP, describing the “amazing lifestyle”.

Brexit
He said: “You get to the airport, there’s a chauffeur-driven Mercedes waiting for you.

“You want to go out for dinner, the chauffeur takes you, you get 300 euros a day spending money, cash.

“The members’ dining room, wonderful crab and lobster buffets, every day. The Ukip table was often the noisiest in there because we drank and had a laugh.

“People looking at us in horror. And if you’re an MEP the power that you have is incredible. You are treated like the elite.

“Women throwing themselves at you.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Gibson said she would not have thought Farage was a “lady magnet”, but she said it sounded like he had to “bat them off at one point”.