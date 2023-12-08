Marvin Humes is sixth campmate voted off I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Marvin Humes is sixth campmate voted off I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

By Press Association
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants (ITV)
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants (ITV)

Marvin Humes has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! after receiving the fewest public votes.

The JLS singer was eliminated from the ITV reality show – leaving just Sam Thompson, Tony Bellew, Nigel Farage, and Josie Gibson in the Australian jungle who will be taking part in the infamous celebrity cyclone.

Humes said the experience was “one million percent life-changing”, telling hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “Without getting too gushy, I am so grateful for everything that I have.

“Seeing Rochelle yesterday, I have never felt the way I feel about her, like I did yesterday in that moment where I haven’t seen her for so long and she was sat there, it just took my breath away, it was unbelievable.

“And my kids. You really do appreciate everything you have in life, not the material stuff, just the people that you love and the people that love you, those feelings are really nice.”

It comes after the celebrities had an emotional surprise reunion with their nearest and dearest during Friday’s episode.

Farage’s daughter Isabelle, who said she “did not expect him to do this well”, was waiting to see her shocked father.

He told her: “We’ve had a few political arguments, I haven’t started any of them,” to which Isabelle replied: “That’s nice for once.”

She also joked that her grandparents “loved” seeing his bare bottom on TV.

Meanwhile Humes was reunited with his wife Rochelle, who had snuck into main camp and was sitting in the camp leader chair.

The Saturdays singer said: “I weirdly feel like I’m on a blind date, I feel like I’m a fan because I’ve been watching you on telly every night.”

Hugging her, he said: “That feels so good….I’m so grateful for everything in my life. This makes you so, so, so grateful. I know it sounds cheesy but it is life-changing, it really is.”

Retired boxer Bellew’s wife Rachael was waiting to see him, which made him emotional.

He said: “This will stick with me more than any moment I’ve had in the jungle.”

While The Only Way Of Essex star Pete Wicks was reunited with his best friend Thompson, and Gibson began crying after meeting her friend Mia Williams – who said her son Reggie had been watching her every evening on the TV.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Saturday at 9.30pm.