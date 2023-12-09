David Harewood says Dickens would be ‘writing about the Tory Government’ today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

David Harewood says Dickens would be ‘writing about the Tory Government’ today

By Press Association
David Harewood will star in documentary series about the formative time Charles Dickens spent in Italy (Jonathan Brady/PA)
David Harewood will star in documentary series about the formative time Charles Dickens spent in Italy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

David Harewood has said that if Charles Dickens were alive today he “would have been writing about the Tory Government” and “how they dismantled the welfare state”.

The Homeland star, who celebrated his 58th birthday on Friday, spent weeks in autumn travelling through Italy for new documentary series Dickens In Italy, exploring the 19th century writer’s formative time spent in the country between 1844 and 1845.

Speaking to The Times, the actor admitted that he “knew nothing about him (Dickens)” when he was asked to do the project and had at first said no.

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice European Premiere – London
David Harewood starred in shows including Homeland (Ian West/PA)

Discussing what it was like to go and see the Colosseum in Rome for the series, Harewood said that he reconsidered what it stood for after seeing Dickens had written that it had been the scene of huge suffering in his travelogue, Pictures from Italy.

Harewood said: “Tourists are getting their picture taken and you’re thinking: ‘F*** me — that was a murder house.’”

Speaking about what he imagines it would have been like during Dickens’ time, Harewood said: “People were so poor, they were, like: ‘Can I just get through to the end of the day?’ and weren’t concerned about politics.”

He added: “In a sense it’s what’s gripping America now.”

Harewood compared the famous author to James Graham, the screenwriter and playwright who wrote Best Of Enemies, which the actor starred in when it was staged at the Young Vic in 2021.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Actor David Harewood holds his Member of the British Empire medal (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “James writes real characters, real situations and manages to make gripping drama out of some of the most fractured communities that exist — and I think Dickens would have been doing that…

“He would have been writing about the Tory Government, how they dismantled the welfare state.”

Harewood has starred in a number of UK documentaries exploring the issues facing Britain’s black community and he also fronted David Harewood: Psychosis And Me, where he spoke about what it was like to be sectioned in his twenties.

This year the stage and film actor delivered the Richard Dimbleby lecture on the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Empire Windrush, one of the first ships that carried Caribbean passengers to the UK.

The Government has been approached for comment.