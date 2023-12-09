Johnny Vegas on Wombles series: Richard E Grant’s voice perfect for storytelling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Johnny Vegas on Wombles series: Richard E Grant’s voice perfect for storytelling

By Press Association
Johnny Vegas and Richard E Grant both worked on the Wombles (BBC/PA)
Johnny Vegas has said Richard E Grant’s voice “lends itself perfectly to storytelling” as he reflects on their The Wombles collaboration for Christmas.

Comedian and Benidorm star Vegas has directed a newly recorded series of the beloved children’s show for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds to mark 50 years since it first appeared on the broadcaster.

Actor Grant has narrated the short stories, which follow a family of secretive litter-picking creatures who live beneath Wimbledon Common.

The first episode, titled Bungo, sees young Bungo choosing his name from Great Uncle Bulgaria’s atlas.

After settling this, he is ready to become a Womble of the world as embarks on his first day of work – tidying the Common.

The series is based on the original books written by Elisabeth Beresford and is “nestled in a new soundscape for Christmas 2023”.

Discussing how he got Grant involved, Vegas joked: “I hid in his garden dressed as a Womble but it worked eventually. I agreed to leave him alone and he agreed to come into studio.”

He added: “With Richard he’s somebody I’ve grown up watching and listening (to) and that voice just lends itself perfectly to storytelling.”

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Actor Richard E Grant has narrated The Wombles stories (Ian West/PA)

Vegas said it was “lovely” to be the first to hear the recordings and added they are excited to share them with the rest of the world now.

Grant admitted he had never read the original books until recording the episodes so he came to the project “completely like a virgin”.

Reflecting on working with Vegas, he said: “He’s been a very precise and very compassionate director and he knows exactly what to say and what notes to give.”

When asked what direction he gave, Vegas admitted: “I asked him to do things in very different accents. It’s not required, just for kicks.”

The late Bernard Cribbins previously narrated the children’s series.

The Wombles will air on Christmas Day on BBC Radio 4 at 6.15pm and it can be found on BBC Sounds.