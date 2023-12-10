Masked Singer host Joel Dommett says new series is ‘the best’ yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Masked Singer host Joel Dommett says new series is ‘the best’ yet

By Press Association
Joel Dommett is the host of The Masked Singer UK (Suzan Moore/PA)
Joel Dommett is the host of The Masked Singer UK (Suzan Moore/PA)

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett has said the new series is “the best” yet and that he is viewing it “in an entirely different way” following the birth of his child.

The ITV1 reality singing competition will return to screens this month with TV presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, chat show host Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan in the detective chairs.

On the programme, contestants are disguised in elaborate, themed costumes and tasked with singing in front of the celebrity panel who try to guess their identity.

ITV Autumn Entertainment launch
Joel Dommett hosts the show (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A host of new characters have been revealed for the upcoming series including Owl, Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Eiffel Tower, Chicken Caesar and Piranha.

There is also Maypole, Cricket, Bigfoot, Dippy Egg, Weather and Rat.

Dommett, 38, who announced the birth of his first child in September, spoke about his return to the show and said: “It’s really cool. I think it’s certainly the best series but I think definitely my best series just because of my child arriving.

“I feel like it’s all so joyous and fun. I am viewing it all in an entirely different way.

“I think that’s what happens when you have children anyway and the fact that kids in the audience love it so much, I think it puts that entirely into a new context for me and I just love being a part of it.”

Discussing the show, former Big Brother presenter McCall, 56, added: “I think there’s so many emotional aspects to this show that I wasn’t really prepared for.

“I knew it was going to be fun and I knew it was going to be a bit ridiculous but I hadn’t factored in what it feels like to watch little kids in the studio and seeing how invested they are.

“Also, I hadn’t factored in what it might mean to the singers.

“So for lots of singers, it’s overcoming a huge fear that they’ve had.

“It might be doing something for their kids that they wanted to surprise them with.

The Sun Who Cares Wins Awards
Davina McCall is on the panel in the new series of The Masked Singer (Ian West/PA)

“It might be just for the hell of it. And also how weirdly emotional it can be.

“This series, Weather is an interesting character because they have such a beautiful costume and then an unmistakable voice. ”

Previous winners include Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, songwriter Joss Stone as Sausage, Torn singer Natalie Imbruglia as Panda and Busted’s Charlie Simpson as Rhino.

A festive special will air at 7pm on Christmas Day on ITV and The Masked Singer’s new series will start on Saturday December 30 at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.