Gritter named after Zoe Ball as BBC presenter declares she’s ‘made up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Gritter named after Zoe Ball as BBC presenter declares she’s ‘made up’

By Press Association
Radio 2 Breakfast Show’s traffic and travel reporter, Richie Anderson with Zoe Ball’s gritter (left) and Zoe Ball (right) (BBC/Yui Mok/PA)
Radio 2 Breakfast Show’s traffic and travel reporter, Richie Anderson with Zoe Ball’s gritter (left) and Zoe Ball (right) (BBC/Yui Mok/PA)

Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball proclaimed “I’ve made it!” after being surprised live on air with the news that a gritter in Hertfordshire has been named after her.

The Breakfast Show presenter has developed an obsession with the naming of gritters in the UK, with listeners getting in touch to relay the pun-inspired names for the grit dispensing vehicles they have seen, such as Taylor Drift and Gritney Spears.

And on Tuesday morning Ball was surprised by traffic and travel reporter Richie Anderson, who was in Stevenage with the Hertfordshire County Council’s Highways Team to break the news that one of their gritters had been named Snowy Ball in her honour.

Ball said: “I am absolutely speechless. I can’t really believe it. Honestly, mum, dad… I’ve made it! I’ve got a gritter named after me.

“Do you know what? I want to go to Stevenage and ride in Snowy Ball. Chris, all of you up there, that is amazing. Kerry, our listener, I’m completely flummoxed, I don’t even know what to say.

“Unbelievable scenes! See, who needs an honorary degree when you can have a gritter named after you? I’m absolutely made up.”

Snowy Ball will be driven by some of the county’s 140 drivers, keeping the local roads clear.

“Look out for Snowy Ball on the roads of Hertfordshire over the next few months,” Ball posted on X.

Meanwhile, Anderson was not forgotten, with the Highways Team revealing they had named a smaller gritter Gritchie Anderson for him.

He said: “I know how people must feel when they get MBEs! I can’t believe my name, it’s not in lights, but it’s in black paint on the side of a van. And I love it!”