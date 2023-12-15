Louis Theroux shaves off eyebrows amid battle with alopecia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Theroux shaves off eyebrows amid battle with alopecia

By Press Association
Louis Theroux has shaved his eyebrows off amid his battle with alopecia (Ian West/PA)
Louis Theroux said “no eyebrows is better than patchy eyebrows” amid his battle with facial hair loss.

The documentary-maker said he is considering microblading – a semi-permanent form of cosmetic tattooing – in a bid to create the illusion of full eyebrows after shaving his off.

He shared a picture of his new look on Instagram, asking his one million followers: “Can you tell what’s different?” with the hashtags alopecia, no brows, and no brows no problems.

“I’ve shaved off my eyebrows,” the 53-year-old said.

“I’m also thinking about getting micro blading soon.

“In the meanwhile I figure no eyebrows is better than patchy eyebrows. Do you agree?”

Since January, the broadcaster has documented the progress of his facial hair loss on Instagram, which started with gaps in his beard before it “migrated up to my eyebrow” in July, he wrote.

His last post in November showed a large portion of hair from his eyebrows had gone.

It said: “I’d like to know how I’m supposed to continue a career based largely on raising and lowering different eyebrows WITHOUT ANY EYEBROWS!!

“#alopecia I’m seriously thinking of getting them tattooed back on but it feels like a big step! Thoughts?”

Alopecia is the medical term for hair loss and can come in different forms, including “thinning” of the hair or total loss of hair, according to the NHS website.

Theroux is best known for inserting himself into fringe political groups, cults and gangs in documentaries for the BBC.

A second series of Louis Theroux Interviews is currently airing on the BBC, in which the broadcaster speaks to a host of famous faces, including Hollywood actress Dame Joan Collins, The Libertines’ frontman Pete Doherty and most recently Top Boy star Ashley Walters.