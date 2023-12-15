Original E.T. mechanical head from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Original E.T. mechanical head from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film sold at auction

By Press Association
Original E.T. mechanical head from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film sold at auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)
Original E.T. mechanical head from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film sold at auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The original mechanical head of E.T. from Steven Spielberg’s four-time Academy Award winning film has sold for 635,000 dollars (£500,000) at a memorabilia auction in Los Angeles.

The animatronic from 1982 film E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial was made by late special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi and has a metal frame with a foam latex outer skin – and can activate the pulsation of veins for close-up scenes.

The film, about an alien left behind on Earth – starring Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas, was nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning four including best visual effects for Rambaldi and his team.

It sold as part of a four-day Hollywood Legends sale by Julien’s Auctions, with the first two days celebrating Robots, Wizards, Heroes & Aliens from blockbuster films from the 1950s to modern classics.

A pair of original wand props used by Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) in Harry Potter And The Order of the Phoenix also sold at the auction – far surpassing their top estimate of 10,000 dollars (£7,900) and 7,000 dollars (£5,500) respectively.

Potter’s wand, which sold for 69,850 dollars (£55,000), was used at Hogwarts to train members of Dumbledore’s Army and during a battle at the Ministry of Magic against the Death Eaters, while Weasley’s wand was used throughout the film and sold for 76,200 dollars (£60,000).

A Batsuit costume worn by Michael Keaton, featuring the yellow and black cast resin bat emblem on the chest, in the comic book film Batman Returns in 1992 also went under the hammer for 63,500 dollars (£50,000).

Meanwhile the Captain America shield prop, used by Chris Evans in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger also sold for 65,000 dollars (£51,000).

Similarly, an original machete prop used by Harrison Ford in the 1984 film Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom also sold for the same price.