Rolling Stones release live version of Hackney Diamonds from New York launch gig

The Rolling Stones have released a special live edition of their album Hackney Diamonds performed in New York City.

The British band performed seven tracks at the launch event on October 19 at Racket in Manhattan, including the debut performance of Shattered, Tumbling Dice, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Sweet Sounds Of Heaven alongside Lady Gaga.

The gig celebrated the release of their first album of original music in 18 years, before a celebrity-strewn audience of invited guests that included Christie Brinkley, Elvis Costello and Trevor Noah.

It comes after the band announced a tour through North America titled Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour ’24 – kicking off in Houston in Texas on April 28 and hitting cities throughout the US and Canada, ending on July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

The record Hackney Diamonds earned the band their 14th number one in October.

The album follows the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021, which takes them to a core trio of frontman Sir Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.