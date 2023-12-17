Ellie Leach says Strictly has been ‘life-changing opportunity’ following win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellie Leach says Strictly has been ‘life-changing opportunity’ following win

By Press Association
Winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Ellie Leach has said that Strictly Come Dancing was a “life-changing opportunity” following her win alongside professional dance partner Vito Coppola.

The former Coronation Street star, 22, became the competition’s youngest winner on Saturday evening, beating Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin and Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell.

Speaking about what it was like to secure the glitterball trophy, the soap star said: “Words cannot describe how I am feeling right now and I cannot believe we have just won Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“It’s been a life-changing opportunity and I’ve had the time of my life dancing with Vito every week.

“It has been so special and to be able to do it with such a great teacher has made it an experience I will never forget.

“Thank you so much for that, Vito, and thank you for finding the dancer in me. We couldn’t have won without the voting public, so a huge thank you to everyone at home who picked up the phone for us, we appreciate every single one of you!

“Finally, a big congratulations to all the finalists and all the 2023 cast, who are incredible and came alongside this journey with me.”

Coppola said: “This is unbelievable, thank you so much to everyone who voted for us, we love you and it means the world to us!

“Ellie, my Lulu, I am so, so proud of you.

“I have seen how hard you have worked, the dedication and determination you have shown, and how much you have grown as a person these past three months.

“We’ve had the best time dancing together and I’ve enjoyed every second of it!

“Thank you for being the best dance partner and thank you to everyone who has supported us each week and voted for us!”.

The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 was decided for by the public.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola performing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

On the judges’ scoreboard, which was provided as a guideline, Williams and Kuzmin had been in the lead with a total of 119 points.

Second to them was Brazier and Buswell, who had received 117 points, and they were followed by Leach and Coppola with 115.

During the grand finale of the BBC One dancing competition, the Strictly celebrities and professionals returned, pop superstar Cher performed her new Christmas single and Years And Years vocalist Olly Alexander announced he would be the UK entrant for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024.

Last year, wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin and professional dancer Jowita Przystal won the glitterball trophy.