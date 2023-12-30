The Voice UK 2023 final reveals winning act

The winners of the latest series of The Voice UK have been named as Newcastle busking duo Jen & Liv.

Jenna Cole and Olivia Irvin’s coach on the ITV1 competition, Will.i.am, seemed emotional as his singers took home a recording contract with Universal Music, a £50,000 cash prize and a holiday to Mauritius.

During the 12th series Jenna, 21, from Whitley Bay, and Liv, 24, from County Durham, were mentored by Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am.

Liv said: “We are just really grateful, we’ve worked really hard and our families over there, we love them so much. All the coaches – Will, you’ve been so life-changing for us, we just feel amazing, thank you everyone, thank you.”

Huge congratulations to Jen & Liv, your winners of #TheVoiceUK 2023 🎉 And shout out to @iamwill for taking home the title!

During the final, Jen & Liv performed Whitney Houston’s hit I’m Every Woman together as well as doing a performance with Will.i.am to Beyonce’s Break My Soul.

Appearing tearful, coach Will.i.am said: “Seeing the girls, they remind me of me and Apl, me and my best friend.

“To see people who really truly appreciate one another and support one another, it just reminds me of the person that I built my dream with, and that’s my best friend.”

Black Eyed Peas founding member Apl.de.ap has also been a coach on The Voice Of The Philippines.

This is Will.i.am’s second win of the show and Jen & Liv are the first duo to win, according to ITV.

Jen & Liv beat Hope Winter, from Greenwich, Jolie Stevens from Cardiff and Callum Doignie, from Telford.

It's almost time for the final four to give it their all 🔥 Who will be crowned champion of The Voice 2023? Find out tonight at 8.30pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX… #TheVoiceUK

Elsewhere in the episode, judges including Olly Murs, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie also performed ahead of the final kicking off and in a duet with their coached singers.

There were also performances from Raye and last year’s winner Anthonia Edwards as Emma Willis hosted the final.

Murs announced in September that he will not return to The Voice UK on ITV after this series.

This is the final of the 12th series of the show overall, with the first having aired on BBC One in 2012.