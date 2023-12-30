Max Bowden to leave role as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders next year

Max Bowden will exit EastEnders in 2024, the BBC has confirmed.

The 28-year-old actor is the latest to take on the role of Ben Mitchell, the son of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

Bowden was named soap superstar of 2023 at the Inside Soap Awards.

On Saturday, a BBC spokesman said: “Max will be leaving EastEnders next year. We wish him all the best for the future.”

It is unclear whether his character will be killed off or depart Albert Square for a time.

Bowden’s most recently storylines have involved dealing with Lola Pearce-Brown’s (Danielle Harold) death, trying to be involved in their child Lexi’s life and struggling with the eating disorder bulimia.

During the Inside Soap Awards in September, Harold took home the best actress award as Lola’s journey came to an end earlier this year following a brain tumour diagnosis.

EastEnders cast members Max Bowden, Jamie Borthwick, Danielle Harold and Emma Barton with their Inside Soap Awards (Ian West/PA)

The story arc also won best storyline and saw Isabella Brown, Lexi, named best young performer, and Jamie Borthwick, who plays Lola’s husband Jay Brown, was named best actor.

While playing Mitchell, Bowden has also had a romance with Callum Highway (Tony Dean) and been shortlisted in the best actor category at the 2020 Inside Soap Awards.

His character was previously portrayed by Harry Reid, who left Walford in 2018, along with Charlie Jones and Joshua Pascoe.

Bowden has also appeared in Waterloo Road and appeared on the stage in Birdsong and The Haunting Of Alice Bowles.