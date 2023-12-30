Max Bowden to leave role as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Bowden to leave role as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders next year

By Press Association
Max Bowden will leave EastEnders next year (Matt Crossick/PA)
Max Bowden will exit EastEnders in 2024, the BBC has confirmed.

The 28-year-old actor is the latest to take on the role of Ben Mitchell, the son of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

Bowden was named soap superstar of 2023 at the Inside Soap Awards.

On Saturday, a BBC spokesman said: “Max will be leaving EastEnders next year. We wish him all the best for the future.”

It is unclear whether his character will be killed off or depart Albert Square for a time.

Bowden’s most recently storylines have involved dealing with Lola Pearce-Brown’s (Danielle Harold) death, trying to be involved in their child Lexi’s life and struggling with the eating disorder bulimia.

During the Inside Soap Awards in September, Harold took home the best actress award as Lola’s journey came to an end earlier this year following a brain tumour diagnosis.

Inside Soap Awards 2023 – London
EastEnders cast members Max Bowden, Jamie Borthwick, Danielle Harold and Emma Barton with their Inside Soap Awards (Ian West/PA)

The story arc also won best storyline and saw Isabella Brown, Lexi, named best young performer, and Jamie Borthwick, who plays Lola’s husband Jay Brown, was named best actor.

While playing Mitchell, Bowden has also had a romance with Callum Highway (Tony Dean) and been shortlisted in the best actor category at the 2020 Inside Soap Awards.

His character was previously portrayed by Harry Reid, who left Walford in 2018, along with Charlie Jones and Joshua Pascoe.

Bowden has also appeared in Waterloo Road and appeared on the stage in Birdsong and The Haunting Of Alice Bowles.