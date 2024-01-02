Sophie Turner says 2023 was ‘year of the girlies’ following split from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has said 2023 was “the year of the girlies” amid her split from Joe Jonas.

Turner, 27, who played Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game Of Thrones, and American singer Jonas, 34, released a joint statement in September confirming the end of their four-year-long marriage.

The couple, who share two daughters together, first met in 2016 and got married in Las Vegas in May 2019.

Reflecting on the past year and looking ahead to 2024, Turner wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday: “2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent.”

The post included a selection of photos where Turner was pictured with different groups of women, including pop superstar Taylor Swift, who briefly dated Jonas in 2008.

Jonas and Turner had made their first public appearance at a Kings Of Leon concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in November 2016.

The singer had direct-messaged Turner “out of the blue” on social media after mutual friends had been attempting to introduce the pair “for a long time”, Turner told Harper’s Bazaar.

After a year of dating, the couple announced their engagement in October 2017, with Turner sharing a picture of her diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

In March 2019, Turner starred in the music video for the Jonas Brothers’ comeback single Sucker, alongside Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra and Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle.

The couple married in May 2019 following the Billboard Music Awards and in July 2020, their representatives confirmed that Turner had given birth to the couple’s first child, a baby girl named Willa.

Turner confirmed her second pregnancy at the Met Gala in 2022 after debuting her growing bump on the red carpet at the fashion event in New York City, wearing a long-sleeved black, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown.

In January 2023, Turner joined the Jonas Brothers and their wives as the band were inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Jonas described his wife as “my partner in crime”, telling fans at the ceremony in Los Angeles: “You keep me motivated and inspired every day.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022 while Turner was pregnant with their second child (Doug Peters/PA)

In September 2023, a statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts confirmed they were “amicably” ending their marriage.

The post read: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Jonas had filed for divorce from Turner in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court, according to papers obtained by AP.

The filing said “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.