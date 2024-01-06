Matthew Broderick feels ‘impressed’ working with wife Sarah Jessica Parker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matthew Broderick feels ‘impressed’ working with wife Sarah Jessica Parker

By Press Association
Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick (Ian West/PA)
Matthew Broderick has said he is “impressed” by the work of his wife Sarah Jessica Parker in a new version of the play Plaza Suite they are both starring in.

The 61-year-old, known for his role in 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, married Parker in 1997 and the pair are starring in the new production, set to open at the Savoy Theatre in London on January 17.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Broderick said that Parker, 58, is “a wonderful partner”.

Sarah Jessica Parker attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

Asked if he knew whether she would be great to work with from the beginning, he said: “I didn’t. This is different: acting.

“But her way of working is very compatible for me. I find her very easy to (work with) and I’m very impressed by her.

“I think she’s tremendously good…”

In the play, which first premiered in 1968, Broderick and Parker depict three different couples who are at moments of crisis in their relationships.

Asked if the production had made him reflect on their marriage, Broderick said: “Boy, you would think it would, but I don’t know that it has … It’s more about depending on each other onstage that’s educational.

“How to help the other person and not take things personally.

“How to work together well is probably a good exercise for a couple.”

The Hollywood stars met in 1991 through Parker’s brothers Pippin and Timothy known as “Toby”.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Opening Night – London
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and their son James Broderick (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about the first time he met his wife, Broderick said: “The first time I met her I was very struck by her.

“She was very special, somebody you wanted to look at.

“I think she was wearing a bright orange puffy coat. And white long johns in a sort of waffle material and Timberland boots. She was very stylish.”

According to Broderick, it took a while for the two to start dating but he eventually left a message on her answering machine and they went to see a movie.

Parker is most known for playing Carrie Bradshaw in hit US TV series Sex And The City and Broderick said he often receives questions from fans that are focused around her.

“Often they say, ‘Please tell your wife how much I like her.’ And I say: ‘It’s the first thing I’ll say when I get home!’ Once someone even asked: ‘Are you Sarah Jessica Parker?’,” he said.

The actors have three children together, a son called James Wilkie and twin daughters, who were born via surrogacy.