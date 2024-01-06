Chicken Caesar becomes second celebrity unveiled on The Masked Singer

Alexander Armstrong has become the second celebrity to have their identity unveiled on singing show The Masked Singer.

The Pointless host, who appeared as Chicken Caesar, performed Red Hot Chili Peppers song Under The Bridge on the ITV1 reality show, which sees celebrity contestants sing while wearing costumes.

Asked why he decided to go on the show, the 53-year-old TV presenter and actor said: “I’ve been longing to do it.

“I mean, every year, I’m always getting messages saying: ‘Are you so and so…’ And I say: ‘Oh, maybe.’”

He added: “I’ve loved it, (the experience) I mean, it’s the beginning of the journey and the end.”

Panellist Jonathan Ross said the TV star looked like “a very regal chicken”.

The first sing-off of the night was between Air Fryer, who sang King & Queens by Ava Max, and Bubble Tea, who sang Material Girl by Madonna.

Air Fryer was voted to go through to the next stage while Bubble Tea was placed in the bottom three.

The next sing-off was between Owl, who sang Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue, and Eiffel Tower, who sang Voulez Vous by Abba.

Eiffel Tower got put through to the next round while Owl was placed in the bottom three.

Alexander Armstrong was Chicken Caesar (Joe Giddens/PA)

After this there was Chicken Caesar and Piranha, who performed It’s All Coming Back To Me Now by Celine Dion.

This meant that the bottom three comprised Bubble Tea, Owl and Chicken Caesar.

Ross announced that Bubble Tea and Owl had been saved and Chicken Caesar was unmasked.

Armstrong has presented BBC One teatime show Pointless since it debuted in 2009 and he is also known for starring in British sketch comedy programme The Armstrong And Miller Show.

He also provided the voice for animated secret agent Danger Mouse.

The Masked Singer returned to screens last weekend and Dionne Warwick, who performed as Weather, became the first celebrity to be unmasked.

Hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, the series sees a panel and those at home guess the secret identity of the anonymous celebrity singers, all wearing elaborate disguises.

The celebrity panel includes presenter Davina McCall, talk show host Ross, comedian Mo Gilligan and singer Rita Ora.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.