Lindsay Lohan joins cast of Mean Girls remake at film’s premiere in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Lindsay Lohan joins cast of Mean Girls remake at film’s premiere in New York

By Press Association
Lindsay Lohan stars in Mean Girls (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Lindsay Lohan stars in Mean Girls (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Lindsay Lohan looked “so fetch” as she walked the pink carpet at the premiere of the highly anticipated Mean Girls remake.

The actress, who starred as Cady Heron in the original 2004 film, donned a black gown with waist cut-outs and a diamond waistband at the event in New York on Monday night.

She posed for pictures alongside the cast of the new movie and reunited with Tina Fey, who wrote the classic teenage comedy.

The original film saw Cady move from Africa to an American high school where she finds out that the school is ruled by a friend group called The Plastics, headed by Regina George.

The new movie is based on the stage musical Mean Girls, which was written by Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw.

Honour Society actress Angourie Rice plays Cady in the film while singer Renee Rapp stars as Regina George and Love, Victor star Bebe Wood will portray Gretchen Wieners.

Lohan and Rice stopped for photos at the premiere to capture the original and new Cady together.

The film also sees Fey reprise her role as teacher Ms Norbury and Tim Meadows returns as Principal Duvall.

Christopher Briney will take on the part of Aaron Samuels, the classmate that Cady falls for, and Avantika Vandanapu and Jaquel Spivey will play Karen Shetty and Damian Hubbard, classmates who befriend Cady when she first arrives.

The cast also includes Mad Men star Jon Hamm as Coach Carr the gym teacher and Freaks And Geeks star Busy Philipps as Regina’s mother Mrs George.

When the musical opened on Broadway in 2018, it was a hit and has since been on two national tours.

The musical production will open at the Savoy Theatre in London in June 2024.

Lohan’s breakout role came in the 1998 film The Parent Trap in which she played estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James.

She went on to star in a string of other hit noughties films including Herbie Fully Loaded, Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen and Freaky Friday.

Lohan took a partial step back from the Hollywood limelight after years of tabloid attention but recently returned to screens following a rom-com deal with Netflix which included Falling For Christmas and Irish Wish.

The actress welcomed her first child with her husband Bader Shammas last summer.

Mean Girls is set to open in cinemas on January 12.