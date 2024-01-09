Assisted dying petition inspired by Esther Rantzen signed by more than 10,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Assisted dying petition inspired by Esther Rantzen signed by more than 10,000

By Press Association
Dame Esther Rantzen is being treated for lung cancer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dame Esther Rantzen is being treated for lung cancer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A petition for a parliamentary vote on the issue of assisted dying has received more than 10,000 signatories.

The petition to Parliament was inspired by Dame Esther Rantzen, who has stage four lung cancer and has signed up for Swiss-based Dignitas, and calls for a free vote by MPs on the issue.

A free vote means MPs will not be under the whip system so they are not under pressure from their party to vote in a particular way.

Once a petition reaches 10,000 signatures, the Government responds, and if 100,000 people sign, a debate in Parliament is considered.

Calling for a parliamentary debate and a vote, the petition says: “Terminally ill people who are mentally sound and near the end of their lives should not suffer unbearably against their will.

“We believe dying people in the UK should have the option of requesting medical assistance to end their lives with dignity, through a safe and compassionate system with strict eligibility criteria and safeguards.

Dame Esther Rantzen illness
Dame Esther Rantzen said she is considering the option of assisted dying if her lung cancer treatment does not improve her condition (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Without this, too many are taking matters into their own hands with tragic consequences.”

The Daily Express petition is in conjunction with campaigners Dignity In Dying and has been backed by Dame Esther.

Last month, Dame Esther, 83, called for the free vote, saying that she is considering assisted dying if her condition does not improve.

She told BBC’s The Today Podcast that it would be “painful” for her family to “watch someone you love having a bad death, that memory obliterates all the happy times and I don’t want that to happen”.

Dame Esther also expressed concern that her family could not travel with her to Dignitas, an assisted dying organisation, as the practice is illegal in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The maximum prison sentence for assisted dying is 14 years.

A report into assisted dying and assisted suicide in England and Wales is due to be published by the Health and Social Care Committee.

An Assisted Dying Bill, which would have allowed some terminally ill adults to ask for medical help to end their life, went before the Commons in 2015 and was rejected by MPs.

There was also a Bill proposed in the House of Lords during the 2021/2022 session which reached a second reading in the chamber.