Eddie the Eagle steps on to rink with new partner ahead of Dancing On Ice launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Eddie the Eagle steps on to rink with new partner ahead of Dancing On Ice launch

By Press Association
Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards and Vicky Ogden during the press launch for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)
Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards and Vicky Ogden during the press launch for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards has posed alongside his new Dancing On Ice skating partner Vicky Ogden ahead of the ITV series launching this weekend.

The ski jumper and former Olympian was original paired with Tippy Packard before the American professional skater had to pull out due to sustaining a knee injury, the PA news agency understands.

Edwards, 60, whose real name is Michael David Edwards, paired a grey velvet suit jacket with a black turtleneck and dark patterned trousers for the press launch while Ogden wore a lilac bodysuit with a silver mesh skirt.

Dancing on Ice 2024
Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards is competing on the ice (Ian West/PA)

Packard has previously confirmed she would be paired with Edwards in a post shared to Instagram in November.

However, on Tuesday Ogden announced on social media she was “absolutely thrilled” to be skating with Edwards this series.

She added: “Eddie “The Eagle” is a true legend who has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. This year we’re determined to show just how iconic he is.

“Together, let’s recreate the magic and cheer Eddie on like we did all those years ago.”

Edwards joined the competition’s line-up in October after former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb withdrew because of injury.

Dancing on Ice 2024
Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty are paired up for the series (Ian West/PA)

Also in attendance at the photocall was fellow contestant and radio presenter Adele Roberts who donned a light blue sequinned trouser suit.

Roberts previously underwent treatment for bowel cancer before announcing she was cancer-free in June 2022.

She is partnered with Scottish professional skater Mark Hanretty for the series, which will return to ITV screens on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Dancing on Ice 2024
Andy Buchanan and Hannah Spearritt (Ian West/PA)

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt dressed in a baby pink mini dress with feather details for the occasion while her dance partner Andy Buchanan wore a black short-sleeved shirt with embroidery detail.

Also among the 2024 line-up are West End star Amber Davies and her skating partner Simon Senecal, Olympian Greg Rutherford and his partner Vanessa James and former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, who is paired with professional Amani Fancy, and EastEnders star Ricky Norwood who will dance with skating pro Annette Dytrt.

Completing the series are actress Claire Sweeney and her skating partner Colin Grafton, TV personality Miles Nazaire and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer, comedian and writer Lou Sanders and skating pro Brendyn Hatfield, former professional boxer Ricky Hatton and pro Robin Johnstone and Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi and his skating partner Sylvain Longchambon.

Holly Willoughby, who has been off screens since she left This Morning In October, will return to co-present the show with Stephen Mulhern following the departure of Phillip Schofield from ITV.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will also return as judges.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.