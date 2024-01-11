Daniel Kaluuya explains why he has turned down fashion campaigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Daniel Kaluuya explains why he has turned down fashion campaigns

By Press Association
Daniel Kaluuya (Ian West/PA)
Daniel Kaluuya (Ian West/PA)

Daniel Kaluuya has said he turned down fashion campaigns because a brand wanted to team him with white actors who “had not achieved as much” as he has.

The Get Out star, 34, who won an Oscar for his role in Jesus And The Black Messiah, said he wanted to make sure he was “representing right.”

Discussing the offers from the fashion industry, he told British GQ: “I said no to them. I didn’t understand it. If it’s not a f*** yeah, it’s a no.”

He added: “They wanted to put me against two white actors that hadn’t achieved as much as me.

(Adrienne Raquel/GQ)

“And I was all, ‘I wanna be on my own. Because that’s not gonna look good’.

“I’ve done things. I just feel like I have a certain position. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I’m so cool.’ I’m just like, ‘I don’t like that.’

“It’s got to be because of what it means, because I want to be out there and make sure I’m representing right.”

Kaluuya, who makes his directorial debut with the upcoming Netflix film The Kitchen, has also been named associate artistic director of The Roundhouse in Camden.

His first act in the role was announcing the formation of a new youth theatre company that would create pathways into the industry for actors of all background and he said: “Bro, chest out. Let’s f****** do this shit.

“No one’s gonna make me feel like that. I thought, Why would I shrink myself ? My mum didn’t raise me like that. Why do I shrink myself to make people feel comfortable?

“I want to do some good, cool shit. I want to help people, and I want to bring jobs. I want everyone to grow artistically. I want to do amazing things.

“Why would I shrink? Why would I dim?”

Shortly before the global racial reckoning that came with the death of George Floyd in the US, Kaluuya said he did not get roles in England because of the colour of his skin.

Asked if things are better now, he referenced the debut films of black British directors Savanah Leaf and Raine Allen-Miller, Earth Mama and Rye Lye, saying: “I’ve seen a lot of positive change, but that’s a product of positive change behind the camera.”

(Adrienne Raquel/GQ)

The February issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands on January 30.