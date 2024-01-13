Gladiators returns with ‘superhuman’ line-up of Olympians and bodybuilders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gladiators returns with ‘superhuman’ line-up of Olympians and bodybuilders

By Press Association
The new Gladiators line-up (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
The new Gladiators line-up (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Enthralling television game show Gladiators will be returning to screens on Saturday evening with a line-up comprised Olympians, bodybuilders and weightlifting champions.

The sports entertainment show, which was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000 in the UK, will debut 16 new “superhumans” who will look to show off their speed and strength.

Hosting the 11-episode series is the presenter of The Chase, Bradley Walsh, and his son Barney who will look on as the Gladiators take on “contenders” in both new and old games.

The show, which was filmed in Sheffield last year, will comprise challenges that include Duel, where players stand on small platforms and have to knock each other off using sticks.

There is also Hang Tough, Powerball, The Ball and classic challenge The Eliminator, a gruelling obstacle course.

Each Gladiator has been given a nickname which describes them and this year’s line-up consists of: Apollo, Athena, Legend, Fire, Bionic, Diamond, Nitro, Electro, Giant, Steel, Comet, Viper, Fury, Phantom, Sabre and Dynamite.

Sheli McCoy, who has competed in five British weightlifting championships and can deadlift 160kg, will appear as Sabre and 20-year-old Emily Steel, a full-time elite CrossFit athlete, will be known as Dynamite.

Team GB sprinter and Olympic bobsledder Montell Douglas will star as Fire on the show, while Matt Morsia, a fitness influencer whose YouTube videos attract thousands of views, will go by Legend.

Alex Gray, who previously played in the England rugby sevens team before transferring to the NFL, will be called Apollo, while Jamie Christian Johal will appear as Giant, earning his name as he stands 6ft 5ins and fuels himself with 10,000 calories a day.

Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, who has 44cm biceps, has been nicknamed Nitro, and 6ft-tall bodybuilder Livi Sheldon will be known as Diamond.

Karenjeet Kaur Bains, who is the Commonwealth powerlifting champion, will go by Athena, while Ella-Mae Rayner, a former elite gymnast turned diving enthusiast, is nicknamed Comet.

Bodybuilder Matty Campbell, who can deadlift 300kg, has acquired his name Bionic for both his strength and height standing at 6ft 6ins.

Elsewhere, 6ft 5ins British bobsledder Toby Olubi has been given the title of Phantom and sports model, fitness coach and hybrid athlete Jade Packer, who know trains in CrossFit, has been named Electro.

Also making up the team is bodybuilder Quang Luong, now Viper, who says he was “born to be a Gladiator” and there is also Jodie Ounsley, who is nicknamed Fury and is looking to keep alive a family legacy after her dad took part as a contender in a previous series.

CrossFit star Zack George, who won the title of the UK’s Fittest Man in 2020, completes the line-up as Steel.

The original American Gladiators series was broadcast in the US in 1989 and became so popular a UK version was made starting in 1992 presented by Ulrika Jonsson and footballer John Fashanu.

Between 2008-2009 Gladiators was brought back for a short run on Sky.

Gladiators will launch on BBC One at 5.50pm and will be available to rewatch on BBC iPlayer.