Paul Mescal: I’ll do a dull play if Gladiator gives me global fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Paul Mescal: I’ll do a dull play if Gladiator gives me global fame

By Press Association
Irish actor Paul Mescal, who stars in Gladiator 2, has said he does not know what an increased level of fame could mean (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Irish actor Paul Mescal, who stars in Gladiator 2, has said he does not know what an increased level of fame could mean (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Irish actor Paul Mescal has said that if Gladiator 2 makes him become globally famous he will “have to move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see”.

The original film about a Roman general, called Maximus Decimus Meridius, who ends up in slavery after the murder of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, became a global hit and raised the profile of Russell Crowe.

Crowe won an Oscar for the movie, which received 12 Academy Award nominations, taking home five gongs.

Noah Premiere – London
Russell Crowe played Maximus Decimus Meridius in the original Gladiator film (Ian West/PA)

In Gladiator 2, Sir Ridley Scott returns to direct and Connie Nielsen plays Lucilla alongside Mescal, with Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal also joining the cast.

Mescal, who will reportedly play the lead character of Lucius, Lucilla’s grown-up son, said he does not know what “difference” an increased level of fame could mean.

The Olivier Award winner added: “Maybe that’s naive? Is it just that more people will stop you in the street? I’d get profoundly depressed if that’s so and hope it isn’t true.

“I’ll have an answer next year, but if (Gladiator 2) impacts my life in that way, I’ll be in a bad spot. I’d have to move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see.”

He also said that when he meets people it is generally OK but “if someone wants to be a dick and say that they went on a date with me, it doesn’t reflect poorly on me, it reflects poorly on them”.

Film Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott, left, and Paul Mescal in a scene from All Of Us Strangers (Parisa Taghizadeh/ Searchlight Pictures/AP)

Elsewhere in the interview, the Maynooth-born actor spoke about how toxic masculinity has “ruined the world”.

“Changing what it means to be a man isn’t an easy thing, there’s a lot of painful conversations to be had,” he said.

Mescal rose to fame for playing complex student Connell in hit BBC romantic series Normal People.

Last year, he was nominated for an Oscar and Bafta for Aftersun, about a father struggling with his mental health while on holiday with his daughter, and won an Olivier Award for a stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire.

His latest film, romantic fantasy drama All Of Us Strangers, sees him star opposite fellow Irish actor Andrew Scott.

– Gladiator 2 is set for a November release.