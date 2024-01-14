Six million BBC viewers watch Gladiators return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Six million BBC viewers watch Gladiators return

By Press Association
Gladiators has returned (BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/PA)
Gladiators has returned (BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/PA)

Six million viewers watched the return of competition show Gladiators.

The BBC said an average audience of six million tuned in to watch father and son presenters Bradley and Barney Walsh present the hour-long programme on Saturday from 5.50pm.

TV viewers peaked at 6.4 million people on BBC One, when the series launched, according to overnight ratings.

Bradley Walsh on Gladiators (BBC/James Stack/© Hungry Bear Media Ltd/PA)

In the first episode, the classic challenge The Eliminator, a gruelling obstacle course, returned as well as Duel, where players stand on small platforms and have to knock each other off using sticks.

A new game Ring, where contenders have to get past the “superhumans” to press a button, was also introduced.

Throughout the 11-episodes in the series, Gladiators will appear and be challenged, culminating in a final.

Gladiators have been given a nickname which describes them and this year’s line-up consists of: Apollo, Athena, Legend, Fire, Bionic, Diamond, Nitro, Electro, Giant, Steel, Comet, Viper, Fury, Phantom, Sabre and Dynamite.

First broadcast from 1992 to 2000 in the UK on ITV, the original series regularly drew in a double digit viewership and was presented by Ulrika Jonsson and footballer John Fashanu.

However, audience habits have since changed, the way of calculating ratings has evolved and the series is now airing on a different channel so the viewership cannot be directly compared the 1990s.

Between 2008 to 2009, Gladiators was brought back for a short run on Sky, presented by TV presented Kirsty Gallacher and footballer turned pundit Ian Wright.

Launch episodes of other hit competition shows have also been around six to seven million viewers but air on different dates so cannot be compared directly.

In September, the first episode of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 was watched by an average of 6.2 million viewers, according to overnight ratings.

ITV1’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! had an average of seven million TV viewers watching its return in November.