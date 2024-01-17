Ariana Grande announces release date for new album Eternal Sunshine

Ariana Grande has announced her new album Eternal Sunshine will be released this spring.

The pop superstar, 30, revealed on social media on Wednesday that her highly anticipated seventh album will be coming out on March 8.

It comes on the heels of her new track Yes, And?, her first solo single in three years, which was released last Friday.

Alongside the name of the album and its release date, she posted a series of images to Instagram including a blurred close-up of her face with her bold red lips dominating the shot.

In another portrait, her eyes are closed while her red-gloved hands are lightly touching her face and in a third she is covering her eyes with her gloved hands.

The forthcoming record follows after her chart-topping 2020 album Positions, which also had a deluxe edition released the following year with an additional song called Test Drive.

Her latest track Yes, And? opens with a repetitive, catchy beat that builds before her soprano vocals chime in and later she adds her signature high vocal trills.

The house-inspired song appears to address people having opinions on her life and the instrumental channels Madonna’s 1990 hit Vogue.

She responds to the comments in the chorus by singing: “Say that shit with your chest, keep moving like ‘What’s next?’ ‘Yes, and?’”

Recorded in New York City, the single was written and produced by Grande alongside Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

Last Friday, Grande also released the music video for the song which sees the singer face and perform in front of her critics.

Seven of the US singer’s tracks have gone to number one in the UK singles chart including 2014 hit Problem featuring Iggy Azalea and 2018 song Thank U Next.

Grande’s other hit records include 2016’s Dangerous Woman and 2019’s 7 Rings, which both went to number one.

The singer started as an actress on American children’s TV channel Nickelodeon, portraying Cat Valentine on Victorious, before she went on to star in a spin-off show called Sam And Cat.

Her debut album Yours Truly was released in 2013 and peaked in the UK charts at number seven.

The pop superstar is starring as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, the musical that tells the back story of The Wizard Of Oz.