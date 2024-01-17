Ariana Grande announces release date for new album Eternal Sunshine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ariana Grande announces release date for new album Eternal Sunshine

By Press Association
Ariana Grande is releasing a new album (Katia Temkin/PA)
Ariana Grande is releasing a new album (Katia Temkin/PA)

Ariana Grande has announced her new album Eternal Sunshine will be released this spring.

The pop superstar, 30, revealed on social media on Wednesday that her highly anticipated seventh album will be coming out on March 8.

It comes on the heels of her new track Yes, And?, her first solo single in three years, which was released last Friday.

Alongside the name of the album and its release date, she posted a series of images to Instagram including a blurred close-up of her face with her bold red lips dominating the shot.

In another portrait, her eyes are closed while her red-gloved hands are lightly touching her face and in a third she is covering her eyes with her gloved hands.

The forthcoming record follows after her chart-topping 2020 album Positions, which also had a deluxe edition released the following year with an additional song called Test Drive.

Her latest track Yes, And? opens with a repetitive, catchy beat that builds before her soprano vocals chime in and later she adds her signature high vocal trills.

The house-inspired song appears to address people having opinions on her life and the instrumental channels Madonna’s 1990 hit Vogue.

She responds to the comments in the chorus by singing: “Say that shit with your chest, keep moving like ‘What’s next?’ ‘Yes, and?’”

Recorded in New York City, the single was written and produced by Grande alongside Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

Last Friday, Grande also released the music video for the song which sees the singer face and perform in front of her critics.

Seven of the US singer’s tracks have gone to number one in the UK singles chart including 2014 hit Problem featuring Iggy Azalea and 2018 song Thank U Next.

Grande’s other hit records include 2016’s Dangerous Woman and 2019’s 7 Rings, which both went to number one.

The singer started as an actress on American children’s TV channel Nickelodeon, portraying Cat Valentine on Victorious, before she went on to star in a spin-off show called Sam And Cat.

Her debut album Yours Truly was released in 2013 and peaked in the UK charts at number seven.

The pop superstar is starring as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, the musical that tells the back story of The Wizard Of Oz.