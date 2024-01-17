Barry Keoghan says he brought Irish sense of humour to series Masters Of The Air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Keoghan says he brought Irish sense of humour to series Masters Of The Air

By Press Association
Barry Keoghan stars in Masters Of The Air (Lucy North/PA)
Actor Barry Keoghan has said he was able to bring an Irish sense of humour to his character Lieutenant Curtis Biddick in new TV drama Masters Of The Air.

The Dublin-born 31-year-old, best known for his roles in Saltburn (2023) and The Banshees Of Inisherin (2022), stars in the new Apple TV+ series based on Donald L Miller’s book of the same name.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “(With) Biddick, I’d like to say he kind of brings that humour in these very extreme situations, it’s especially when death is there.

Barry Keoghan poses with the award for Best Supporting Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin in the press room at the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in 2023 (Ian West/PA)

“As an Irishman we tend to bring the humour in a lot to kind of soften it.

“So I think Biddick eased a lot of stuff and brought that firecracker kind of thing into it.”

The series, set in the Second World War, involves action shots with flying planes and Keoghan described these scenes as “intense”.

He explained: “It was quite a tight space and you’ve gotta know every single switch around you and it’s making it look organic up there (that) was the trick.

“And you’ve got, I think, four or five layers on and you’re sweating, which kind of adds to it.

“It was definitely a tight space. Minimal.

“It’s (the acting) all within the eyes and if you can kind of convey what’s going on through the eyes I think you’re doing a good thing.

“But yeah it was quite intense. Definitely quite intense.”

The TV programme, filmed in England, tells the true story of the airmen from the 100th bomb group and follows 10 of the young men from the US Air Force as they wedge themselves into B-17’s to conduct bombing raids on Nazi Germany in 1943.

Keoghan’s character Curtis is a pilot who helps acclimate Major Gale Cleven, played by American actor Austin Butler, to the brotherhood upon his arrival.

The Irish actor also stars alongside Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Bel Powley, Rafferty Law and Ncuti Gatwa, among others.

Saving Private Ryan director Steven Spielberg and Hollywood actor Tom Hanks executively produced the TV series and the screenplay was written by John Orloff.

Last year Keoghan was nominated for an Oscar in his role as Dominic in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin and won a Bafta award for best supporting actor in the role.

He is set to star in Andrea Arnold’s upcoming drama Bird and in 2023 he played protagonist Oliver Quick in Emerald Fennell’s thriller Saltburn, starring opposite Australian actor Jacob Elordi.

He also has credits in The Batman (2022), Marvel movie Eternals (2021), horror The Green Knight and mystery film The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (2017).

Comprising nine hour-long episodes, Master Of The Air will debut on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Friday January 26, followed by a new episode weekly every Friday through to March 15.