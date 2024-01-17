Hartley-Brewer TV show row with Palestinian MP attracts almost 17,000 complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hartley-Brewer TV show row with Palestinian MP attracts almost 17,000 complaints

By Press Association
Julia Hartley-Brewer’s TV show has attracted almost 17,000 complaints (Lia Toby/PA)
Julia Hartley-Brewer’s TV show has attracted almost 17,000 complaints (Lia Toby/PA)

Julia Hartley-Brewer’s heated exchange with a Palestinian MP on her TalkTV show has received more than a thousand additional complaints, raising the total to nearly 17,000.

The broadcaster, 55, was discussing the Hamas-Israel war with Dr Mustafa Barghouti on January 3 after a senior official in the militant group Hamas, Saleh Arouri, was killed.

In a clip of the interview shared by TalkTV, Hartley-Brewer can be seen getting more agitated with her guest and accused him of not letting her “finish a sentence”.

As he discussed the role of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she interjected saying: “We haven’t got time to do the entire history of Benjamin Netanyahu who is not a popular figure in Israel.”

She added that she was “not here to defend” Mr Netanyahu and was frustrated that Mr Barghouti was repeating himself.

The presenter continued: “Please don’t say that again, we don’t have time for that, you’ve made that point five times already.”

After he began speaking again, she lost her cool and exclaimed: “For the love of God, let me finish a sentence, man.”

She added: “Maybe you’re not used to women talking, I don’t know, but I’d like to finish the sentence, sir.”

He replied: “You are misleading the public.”

In last week’s report, Ofcom revealed the episode had received 15,536 complaints related to Hartley-Brewer’s interview with Mr Barghouti.

On Wednesday’s update, the media watchdog confirmed that a further 1,414 had been made, bringing the total to 16,950.

The complaints are currently being assessed by Ofcom against their broadcast rules.

Hartley-Brewer has continued to present on TalkTV following the January 3 interview and the complaints.

The volume of complaints received for Hartley-Brewer’s interview so far is almost double compared to the most complained about programme last year.

Laurence Fox’s “misogynistic comments” about female journalist Ava Evans, in which he asked “who would want to shag that?”, claimed the top spot in 2023 with 8,867 complaints made against the episode of Dan Wootton Tonight programme on GB News.

Fox and presenter Wootton, who both later apologised, were suspended by the channel after the broadcast and Fox has since been sacked from the channel while a probe by Ofcom into the episode is ongoing.