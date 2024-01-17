Traitors shocks viewers with twist after faithful drinks from poisoned chalice

Hit BBC series Traitors has shocked viewers with a twist as it was revealed that faithful contestant Diane would be on the “slow march to certain death” after being poisoned.

During Friday’s episode, the three traitors were challenged with murdering a faithful by making them drink from a poisoned chalice.

At the start of Wednesday’s show, it was confirmed that Diane took a sip of the drink given to her by traitor Miles, which should have “murdered” her.

DIANE, TRACY or CHARLOTTE will be murdered by #TheTraitors – whose blood will be spilled? Find out tomorrow night at 9pm on BBC One! pic.twitter.com/KdHyoYkMTh — BBC The Traitors 🔪 (@BBCTheTraitors) January 11, 2024

Host Claudia Winkleman revealed the “poison doesn’t work with immediate effect”.

The next morning Diane returned to the breakfast room, which surprised the three traitors, Miles, Harry and Paul.

After everyone had entered the room, Winkleman said: “As you will have worked out, no one was murdered last night. The traitors did still strike. Yesterday, one of you was poisoned. Whilst their target is alive and well, by the end of today’s mission they will be dead.

“Think of today, if you will, as a slow march to certain death.”

For the challenge, the contestants then had to act out a funeral procession to discover which of them had been poisoned.

As the players walked along a pathway, they had to answer questions to uncover who was safe and who was at jeopardy of being “murdered”.

Diane is the latest faithful to be murdered in The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

The final three contestants – Diane, Paul and Evie – each had to get into a coffin while the others watched.

The remaining players had to cast their vote for who they thought had been poisoned by throwing a flower into their coffin, and if they chose correctly, the team would win £7,000.

After Winkleman confirmed Diane had been “murdered”, the host hailed her as a “brilliant player”.

Contestants Ross, who is the real life son of Diane, also paid tribute, saying: “I think Diane was an incredible player and I think it’s a massive loss to the whole team. We’ll be trying to find the traitors tonight, for sure.”

Afterwards Diane said: “I’m OK with it being me. It would have been way worse if it had been Ross. The traitors are getting rid of people that could have carried the faithfuls forward. I think they’re playing a blindingly good game.”