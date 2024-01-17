Another Traitors star banished after players turn on one another

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Another Traitors star banished after players turn on one another

By Press Association
Claudia Winkleman hosts the show (Ian West/PA)
Claudia Winkleman hosts the show (Ian West/PA)

Traitors star Miles has been banished from the hit BBC show after his fellow traitors turned on him and voted him off the show.

The 36-year-old veterinary nurse was ousted in dramatic scenes in Wednesday’s episode after suspicion was cast his way due to him “murdering” faithful Diane by giving her a poisoned chalice.

Following her murder, fingers pointed towards both Miles and fellow traitor Paul, which caused them to go head-to-head at the roundtable.

The Traitors
Miles has been banished (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA)

The players argued their case of why they felt the other was a traitor, with Paul revealing that Diane had been convinced Miles was responsible due to handing Diane a drink.

Miles argued that Diane has received drinks from multiple people and that she had got her judgment of who was a traitor wrong in the past.

After their debate, Miles received the most votes from the other contestants, including being stabbed in the back by fellow traitors Paul and Harry, which sealed his fate.

As he addressed his fellow players, he said “what an amazing journey we’ve had and I have made some amazing friends for life” before revealing he was a traitor.

Afterwards Paul confessed their debate had knocked him, saying: “That was really tough, the more sharp and to the point and detailed he was, the weaker I got. I took a beating.”

He later kept up pretences to the other players that he was really shaken up in order to keep his traitor status hidden, and his performance was praised by the contestants who thanked them for helping to get another traitor out.

However, fellow traitor Harry was not convinced by Paul’s strategy as he felt he was “doing too much” which would draw further attention to them.

Instead he started spreading rumours that he felt the roundtable debate had been a “war between traitors” to cast further suspicions towards Paul and off himself.

Later in the evening, host Claudia Winkleman revealed to Paul and Harry they had the opportunity to “murder” another player as usual or they could seduce a faithful into becoming a traitor.

While Paul leaned towards staying as a two, Harry pushed for them to recruit either Zack, Andrew, Ross or Jasmine.

The episode ended with a cliff-hanger, with their decision on who they wanted to recruit to be revealed in Thursday’s show.

Earlier in the show, viewers were shocked with a twist as it was revealed that faithful Diane had drunk from the poisoned chalice and that she would be on the “slow march to certain death”.

During Friday’s episode, the then-traitors of Miles, Harry and Paul were challenged with murdering a faithful by making them drink from the cup.

At the start of Wednesday’s show, it was confirmed that Diane did take a sip of the drink but Winkleman revealed the “poison doesn’t work with immediate effect”.

The Traitors
Diane is the latest faithful to be murdered in The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA)

For their challenge, the contestants then had to act out a funeral procession to discover which of them had been poisoned.

As the players walked along a pathway, they had to answer questions to uncover who was safe and who was at jeopardy of being “murdered”.

When it was down to the final three contestants – Diane, Paul and Evie – they each had to get into a coffin while the others watched.

The remaining players had to cast their vote for who they thought had been poisoned by throwing a flower into their coffin and if they chose correctly, the team would win £7,000.

After Winkleman confirmed Diane had been “murdered” the host hailed her as a “brilliant player”.

Contestant Ross, who is the real-life son of Diane, also paid tribute, saying: “I think Diane was an incredible player and I think it’s a massive loss to the whole team. We’ll be trying to find the traitors tonight for sure.”

Afterwards Diane said: “I’m OK with it being me. It would have been way worse if it had been Ross. The traitors are getting rid of people that could have carried the faithfuls forward. I think they’re playing a blindingly good game.”