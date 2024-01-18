British actor Damian Lewis announces new tour dates and release of second album

British actor-turned-musician Damian Lewis has announced he will be embarking on a tour in March ahead of the release of a new album.

The 52-year-old London-born actor, who starred in the TV series Homeland and 2019 comedy film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, has turned his hand to music in recent years.

He released his debut album Mission Creep last year and will embark on a new set of tour dates, starting with a show in East Sussex at the Trading Boundaries on Friday March 8.

Damian Lewis released his debut album, Mission Creep, in 2023

Discussing the tour, Lewis said: “Dry January at home? You’ll be itching for some live music by March. I’m here to help.

“Me and the band are hitting the road again in March for The Mission Creep Tour Part 2. Can’t wait. Come!”

Lewis also revealed that plans are underway to release a second album this year.

He said: “I’ll be playing my album Mission Creep, sure, but also sneaking in songs from my second album, which will be out later this year.

“That’s right: new year, new pants, new songs. See you there.”

Lewis’s eight-date tour includes shows at Southend’s Palace Theatre, Watford’s Palace Theatre, Oxford’s Academy 2, Stroud’s The Sub Rooms, Lighthouse Poole, Norwich’s Epic Studios and The Junction in Cambridge.

The actor toured the UK following the release of his debut album in June and has played at festivals including Wilderness in Oxfordshire and Black Deer Festival in Kent.

Lewis wrote all of the original songs in Mission Creep during the first Covid-19 lockdown before he presented them to his friend and jazz musician Giacomo Smith, who offered to produce the album.

Damian Lewis will embark on an eigh-date tour in March (Rhys Frampton/PA)

The pair then worked to put a band together and Smith introduced Lewis to musicians, some of whom had played with him in the Kansas Smitty’s House Band.

Mission Creep peaked at number 38 in the UK’s albums chart, following its release, according to the Official Charts Company.

Lewis won an Emmy and Golden Globe in his role as Nicholas Brody in the drama Homeland, which premiered in 2011 and starred Claire Danes and Rupert Friend.

He has also featured in TV mini series Wolf Hall (2015), adapted from Hilary Mantel’s book trilogy, action film The Sweeney (2012) and a remake of Shakespeare’s famous love story Romeo And Juliet (2013).

In 2021 his wife, actress Helen McCrory, best known for playing powerful women such as Shelby family matriarch Aunt Polly in the BBC gang drama Peaky Blinders, died from cancer at the age of 52.

The couple wed in 2007 and share a daughter, Manon, born in 2006, and a son, Gulliver, born in 2007.

Tickets for Damian Lewis’ tour dates are on sale now, available to purchase from the respective venues.