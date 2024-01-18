British actor Damian Lewis announces new tour dates and release of second album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

British actor Damian Lewis announces new tour dates and release of second album

By Press Association
Damian Lewis promises to play new songs from his forthcoming second album as well as fan favourites (Joseph Lynn/PA)
Damian Lewis promises to play new songs from his forthcoming second album as well as fan favourites (Joseph Lynn/PA)

British actor-turned-musician Damian Lewis has announced he will be embarking on a tour in March ahead of the release of a new album.

The 52-year-old London-born actor, who starred in the TV series Homeland and 2019 comedy film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, has turned his hand to music in recent years.

He released his debut album Mission Creep last year and will embark on a new set of tour dates, starting with a show in East Sussex at the Trading Boundaries on Friday March 8.

Damian Lewis Announces New UK Tour Dates Ahead of New Album
Damian Lewis released his debut album, Mission Creep, in 2023

Discussing the tour, Lewis said: “Dry January at home? You’ll be itching for some live music by March. I’m here to help.

“Me and the band are hitting the road again in March for The Mission Creep Tour Part 2. Can’t wait. Come!”

Lewis also revealed that plans are underway to release a second album this year.

He said: “I’ll be playing my album Mission Creep, sure, but also sneaking in songs from my second album, which will be out later this year.

“That’s right: new year, new pants, new songs. See you there.”

Lewis’s eight-date tour includes shows at Southend’s Palace Theatre, Watford’s Palace Theatre, Oxford’s Academy 2, Stroud’s The Sub Rooms, Lighthouse Poole, Norwich’s Epic Studios and The Junction in Cambridge.

The actor toured the UK following the release of his debut album in June and has played at festivals including Wilderness in Oxfordshire and Black Deer Festival in Kent.

Lewis wrote all of the original songs in Mission Creep during the first Covid-19 lockdown before he presented them to his friend and jazz musician Giacomo Smith, who offered to produce the album.

Damian Lewis Announces New UK Tour Dates Ahead of New Album
Damian Lewis will embark on an eigh-date tour in March (Rhys Frampton/PA)

The pair then worked to put a band together and Smith introduced Lewis to musicians, some of whom had played with him in the Kansas Smitty’s House Band.

Mission Creep peaked at number 38 in the UK’s albums chart, following its release, according to the Official Charts Company.

Lewis won an Emmy and Golden Globe in his role as Nicholas Brody in the drama Homeland, which premiered in 2011 and starred Claire Danes and Rupert Friend.

He has also featured in TV mini series Wolf Hall (2015), adapted from Hilary Mantel’s book trilogy, action film The Sweeney (2012) and a remake of Shakespeare’s famous love story Romeo And Juliet (2013).

In 2021 his wife, actress Helen McCrory, best known for playing powerful women such as Shelby family matriarch Aunt Polly in the BBC gang drama Peaky Blinders, died from cancer at the age of 52.

The couple wed in 2007 and share a daughter, Manon, born in 2006, and a son, Gulliver, born in 2007.

Tickets for Damian Lewis’ tour dates are on sale now, available to purchase from the respective venues.