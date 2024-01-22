Barry Keoghan dons sleeveless knit at Masters Of The Air UK premiere

Barry Keoghan turned heads in a sleeveless turquoise knit as he attended the UK premiere of his new drama series Masters Of The Air.

The Irish actor, 31, paired the woollen vest with black trousers and boots as he walked the blue carpet on Monday night in London.

Keoghan, best known for his roles in psychological thriller Saltburn and Irish black comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin, stars as Lieutenant Curtis Biddick in the new Apple TV+ series which follows the true story of a US bomber group during the war.

Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler attend the UK premiere of Masters of the Air in London (Ian West/PA)

He was joined by fellow co-stars Callum Turner and Austin Butler at the event, who play Major John ‘Bucky’ Egan and Major Gale ‘Buck’ Cleven respectively.

Elvis star Butler wore a sleek slate grey suit with a white shirt and black tie for the event, while Fantastic Beasts’ actor Turner donned an all black suit, shirt and tie combo.

Rafferty Law, who is the son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, also wore a three-piece black suit and white shirt for the premiere of the series, in which he plays Sergeant Ken Lemmons.

Nate Mann, Josiah Cross and Branden Cook also feature in the drama, which is based Donald L Miller’s book of the same name and has been scripted by John Orloff.

Raff Law plays Sergeant Ken Lemmons in the Apple TV+ series which follows the true story of a US bomber group during the war (Ian West/PA)

The series will follow the lives of the men from the 100th Bomb Group, nicknamed the “Bloody Hundredth”, as they conduct bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the dire weather conditions, lack of oxygen, and terror of air combat.

It will also explore the psychological and emotional price they had to pay during the war – including being wounded, captured and killed.

Saving Private Ryan director Steven Spielberg, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman also act as executive producers on the TV series.

The drama is a sequel to the mini-series Band Of Brothers and The Pacific, which were also produced by Spielberg, Hanks and Goetzman.

Comprising nine hour-long episodes, Master Of The Air will debut on Apple TV+ with two episodes on January 26, followed by a new episode weekly every Friday through to March 15.