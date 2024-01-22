First Love Island: All Stars contestants dumped from villa in shock twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

First Love Island: All Stars contestants dumped from villa in shock twist

By Press Association
(ITV)
(ITV)

Demi Jones and Luis Morrison have become the first islanders to be dumped from Love Island: All Stars following a dramatic twist.

During Monday’s episode of the spin-off show, both contestants were left single after new bombshell arrivals Arabella Chi and Tyler Cruickshank chose who they wanted to be coupled up with.

Arabella picked Chris Taylor, who had been paired with Demi, while Tyler chose to reunite with his ex Kaz Kamwi after he entered the villa at the end of the episode, who had been coupled with Luis.

After their partners had been stolen, host Maya Jama said: “Demi and Luis, I’m afraid your Love Island journey has now come to an end.

“You’ve both been dumped from the island. I’m sorry guys. Please pack your bags and head outside of the villa.”

The surprise move left the other islanders stunned before the said their emotional goodbyes.

The pair had been getting to know each other over the last few days, with Luis telling the other male islanders: “At least I’m going out with her.”

Chatting to Maya afterwards, Demi admitted it had been such a shock as they felt “comfortable” together despite not being in an official couple yet.

Luis added that it was a “bittersweet” moment to go now as they had been going from “strength to strength” within the villa.

Asked if they saw a future outside of the show, Luis said he felt there was “huge potential” to which a surprised Demi said “that’s nice to hear”.

Elsewhere in the episode, the contestants were also left reeling after series seven contestant Tyler entered the villa.

He came in fourth place alongside Kaz and the couple dated for three months afterwards before they split.

As he went to steal Kaz from Luis, Tyler said: “I’ve stolen to steal this girl because despite being surrounded by all these good looking girls, she is the only girl I want to couple up with at this moment in time.”

Afterwards Kaz admitted she was “shocked” by the situation and questioned his reasoning for picking her.

Tensions rose as he replied: “I’ve just got in here. We’ll have a talk. Why are you doing this now?”

When she explained that she did not feel he gave her a reason for choosing her, he said: “We haven’t even had a talk in two years… so we’ll have a conversation.”